New Zealand’s ruling party confirms Hipkins as new prime minister – Radio New Zealand
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and prime minister in a meeting on Sunday, Radio New Zealand reported. Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation by the 64...
Kenyan opposition leader says Ruto’s government is illegitimate
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on his supporters to resist the government of President William Ruto, saying its disputed election last August had robbed it of legitimacy. Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition eked out a narrow victory over Odinga in the election, whose result...
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU ministers on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said. “Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters,” the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail.
Britain sanctions Iranian figures over human rights violations
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday sanctioned more Iranian figures over what it said were human rights violations on Iranian people including the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari. The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the British foreign office...
Beirut blast investigator resumes work after more than a year – Lebanese media and source
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut port explosion has resumed his work after the probe was frozen for more than one year, Lebanese media reported and a judicial source said on Monday. The investigation into the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered Beirut has...
Germany charges five with plot to kidnap minister, overthrow govt
BERLIN (Reuters) – Prosecutors brought high treason charges against five people who allegedly planned to kidnap the health minister and were prepared to kill in order to topple the German government, the attorney general said on Monday. The group, formed in mid-January 2022, had set itself the goal “of...
New Zealand farmers sour on Ardern’s Labour, complicating new PM’s path
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Jacinda Ardern won over many New Zealand farmers with effective COVID-19 policies, but the influential rural bloc has soured on her as out of touch, weighing on the chances for the prime minister’s successor to stay in power. Ardern make the shock announcement on Thursday...
Brazil police say gang leader likely ordered killing of British journalist, Amazon expert
(Reuters) – Brazil’s federal police said on Monday they had a “strong conviction” a gang leader known as “Colombia” ordered the brutal murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, killed in the Amazon rainforest last June. The gang leader, Ruben...
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N
VIENNA (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday. The number of detected...
Beirut blast investigator charges two generals, former army chief – sources
BEIRUT (Reuters) – A judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged two of the country’s top generals and a former army chief over the blast, three judicial sources said. The three sources said Judge Tarek Bitar had charged spy chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim,...
WHO urges ‘immediate action’ after cough syrup deaths
LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organization has called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children – mainly aged under 5 – in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan...
Burkina military govt demands departure of French troops – national television
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso’s military government has demanded the departure of French troops stationed in the country, the West African nation’s national television reported on Saturday, citing a local news agency. A spokesman for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A...
Analysis-Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Under pressure from Washington to stem the flow of dollars into Iran, Iraq’s prime minister sent elite counter-terrorism forces more accustomed to battling Islamist militants to shut down dealers smuggling the currency to the Islamic Republic. Saturday’s raids in Baghdad represent an early test for...
U.S. military says it captured two Islamic State members in Syria
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American forces have captured two Islamic State members during an air and ground assault in eastern Syria, the U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement released on Sunday. The raid happened on Saturday, according to Col. Joe Buccino, a Central Command spokesperson, adding that...
