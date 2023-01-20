ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

YAHOO!

Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Boston

A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Thomas County. On January 10, 2023, Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents, with the assistance of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Boston Police Department, arrested Willie Cleveland after a probable cause traffic stop. Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police department was investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning on 3121 Mahan Dr. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo around 9:12 a.m., according to TPD. An adult individual allegedly walked into the bank and approached a teller as if they were making a transaction....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday. The man, later identified as William Jonas Johns, was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department. On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.
QUINCY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Beware of fake deputies

Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

