VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident on Dixie Drive
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Dixie Drive Saturday night.
wfxl.com
Man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Boston
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Thomas County. On January 10, 2023, Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents, with the assistance of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Boston Police Department, arrested Willie Cleveland after a probable cause traffic stop. Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in...
WCTV
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
1 person dead, driver detained in incident with pedestrian on N. Monroe Street
Law enforcement agencies are working a fatal incident on North Monroe Street in Leon County Saturday night.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police department was investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning on 3121 Mahan Dr. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo around 9:12 a.m., according to TPD. An adult individual allegedly walked into the bank and approached a teller as if they were making a transaction....
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
WALB 10
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday. The man, later identified as William Jonas Johns, was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the...
YAHOO!
Tallahassee man on work break allegedly shoots at woman, faces attempted homicide charge
A Tallahassee man was arrested after he allegedly went to Fresh 4 Less while on his meal break from Popeyes and shot at a female employee just outside the supermarket. Edward Johnson lll, 18, was charged Wednesday with attempted first degree murder and remains in the Leon County Detention Facility, according to Leon Circuit Court records.
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
WCTV
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department. On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
greenepublishing.com
Beware of fake deputies
Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
WCTV
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
