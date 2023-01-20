Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
YAHOO!
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia. The grand jury...
YAHOO!
Two men sentenced to prison for Rosedale Center carjacking
Two men have been sentenced in federal court for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at Rosedale Center in Roseville last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, of Richfield, both had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina Wright. Bell received 10 years in prison, while Piche was given three years and three months. Both also will be on supervised probation after their prison terms.
YAHOO!
Police shoot, kill man in Deptford: Here’s what we know so far
DEPTFORD - A fatal police shooting on Sunday has prompted a mandatory state investigation into a deadly confrontation at a township home. Daniel Munoz, who was at the KISS Club Sunday and again on Monday attending addiction recovery meetings, said he'd "never seen so many cop cars," describing an active scene on Sunday afternoon and evening with multiple law enforcement agencies, including Deptford Township Police and New Jersey State Police.
YAHOO!
'I'm sorry every day for my choices': South Jersey man gets 55 years in murder of Plainsboro co-worker
NEW BRUNSWICK - The family of Carolyn Byington, who was murdered in her Plainsboro apartment by a co-worker, was encouraged to celebrate her life while the man responsible for her death will spend 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold, was sentenced Monday by Middlesex County Superior...
Comments / 0