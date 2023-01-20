ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Two men sentenced to prison for Rosedale Center carjacking

Two men have been sentenced in federal court for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at Rosedale Center in Roseville last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, of Richfield, both had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina Wright. Bell received 10 years in prison, while Piche was given three years and three months. Both also will be on supervised probation after their prison terms.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Police shoot, kill man in Deptford: Here’s what we know so far

DEPTFORD - A fatal police shooting on Sunday has prompted a mandatory state investigation into a deadly confrontation at a township home. Daniel Munoz, who was at the KISS Club Sunday and again on Monday attending addiction recovery meetings, said he'd "never seen so many cop cars," describing an active scene on Sunday afternoon and evening with multiple law enforcement agencies, including Deptford Township Police and New Jersey State Police.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

