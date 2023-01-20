Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Davidson Jones of Halifax passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born in Appomattox County, VA on February 9th, 1935, and was 87 years old. She was the daughter of the late Thomas B. Davidson and the late Karissa Frazier Davidson. Mrs. Jones was widowed to the late Lawrence R. Jones. She was a member of Winns Creek Baptist Church of which she loved her church family deeply. She was a lifelong lover of reading, with a particular fondness for the works of James Patterson. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoyed traveling with the AARP and spending time with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

