streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
Lynchburg, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lynchburg. The Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Life Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Virginia Episcopal School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV. Fricks was carried off the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was placed on a backboard.
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night's shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
timesvirginian.com
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Davidson Jones
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Davidson Jones of Halifax passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born in Appomattox County, VA on February 9th, 1935, and was 87 years old. She was the daughter of the late Thomas B. Davidson and the late Karissa Frazier Davidson. Mrs. Jones was widowed to the late Lawrence R. Jones. She was a member of Winns Creek Baptist Church of which she loved her church family deeply. She was a lifelong lover of reading, with a particular fondness for the works of James Patterson. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoyed traveling with the AARP and spending time with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County teen found safe
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Fire Department awards students in B.I.K.E ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — B.I.K.E stands for Believing In Kids Excelling and this group of kids is an example of just that. From school work to behavior, students from R. S. Payne Elementary School were awarded for their dedication. The Lynchburg Fire Chief, Greg Wormser, and Deputy Chief, Marques...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police. The identity...
timesvirginian.com
Words from the Chamber
In my walkabouts around the Appomattox business community, business owners — especially those belonging to the Chamber of Commerce — inquire, “What do I get from being a chamber member?” This is an excellent question, and one of my own when first coming aboard as well. Currently, businesses receive some discounts between other member businesses. There are advertising opportunities through the chamber magazine, which is currently distributed throughout Central Virginia and spreading.
WSET
Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on Village Highway in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles late Thursday evening. At 11:58 p.m., crews were dispatched to Village Highway and Little Falling Road for reports of a crash with one vehicle overturned and a driver out of the vehicle.
