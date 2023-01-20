ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

streakingthelawn.com

BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State

In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV. Fricks was carried off the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was placed on a backboard.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Davidson Jones

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Davidson Jones of Halifax passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born in Appomattox County, VA on February 9th, 1935, and was 87 years old. She was the daughter of the late Thomas B. Davidson and the late Karissa Frazier Davidson. Mrs. Jones was widowed to the late Lawrence R. Jones. She was a member of Winns Creek Baptist Church of which she loved her church family deeply. She was a lifelong lover of reading, with a particular fondness for the works of James Patterson. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoyed traveling with the AARP and spending time with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
HALIFAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County teen found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Fire Department awards students in B.I.K.E ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — B.I.K.E stands for Believing In Kids Excelling and this group of kids is an example of just that. From school work to behavior, students from R. S. Payne Elementary School were awarded for their dedication. The Lynchburg Fire Chief, Greg Wormser, and Deputy Chief, Marques...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Words from the Chamber

In my walkabouts around the Appomattox business community, business owners — especially those belonging to the Chamber of Commerce — inquire, “What do I get from being a chamber member?” This is an excellent question, and one of my own when first coming aboard as well. Currently, businesses receive some discounts between other member businesses. There are advertising opportunities through the chamber magazine, which is currently distributed throughout Central Virginia and spreading.
APPOMATTOX, VA

