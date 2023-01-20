Read full article on original website
Related
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Delivers a Powerhouse Performance as a Tormented Bodybuilder
Take a glance at Jonathan Majors’ eclectic collection of roles, and you’ll find a playwright in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a fighter pilot in the recent “Devotion,” and soon a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The versatility at work in his choices speaks of an enviable dramatic range always ripe for a challenge.
‘The Deepest Breath’ Review: Awe-Inspiring Underwater Footage Enhances Freediving Documentary
The threat of imminent death gives a trite and morbid focus to “The Deepest Breath,” an otherwise moving documentary tribute to the record-setting Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini and her close friend, revered Irish safety diver Stephen Keenan. The best scenes, directed by Laura McGann, present freediving as a haunting and impressionistic collage of hand-held diving footage.
Yes, ‘Infinity Pool’ Star Alexander Skarsgård Is Aware of Your Anti-Nepo-Baby Sentiment: ‘It’s Haunting Me’ (Video)
Sundance 2023: The star of “Infinity Pool” discusses the only thing more horrifying than his new movie. “Infinity Pool” is the latest phantasmagoria from writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, whose previous films “Antiviral” and “Possessor” were enough to shock even the most hardened horror fan. His latest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman and the director and star, when talking to TheWrap at Sundance, faced something even more brutal and terrifying than the film itself: a conversation about the “nepo-baby” controversy. When asked if he knew about the phenomenon, Skarsgård replied, “Oh I do.”
‘Cat Person’ Cast and Director on Exploring Mixed Signals and Red Flags After #MeToo
Susanna Fogel, director of the new film “Cat Person,” spoke with TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman at the Sundance Film Festival about her adaptation of an intensely debated New Yorker short story that explores mixed signals, power dynamics, and the pitfalls of modern dating in a post-MeToo world. Joined...
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
‘Eileen’ Review: Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway Go Dark in Boldly Provocative Film
Anyone who saw British director William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth” at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2017 will hardly be surprised to hear that Oldroyd’s followup, “Eileen,” is one of the boldest provocations to hit Sundance in 2023. A blackly humorous riff on film noir that tells you with the opening notes of Richard Reed Perry’s score that it’s heading for some very dark and doomy places, it’s both a tour de force for a cast led by Thomasin McKenzie and a sign that Oldroyd hasn’t lost his unsettling touch in the seven years since his last film.
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share First Photo Of Their Newborn
"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” said the cookbook-writing mother and model.
‘A Little Prayer’ Review: David Strathairn Shines as Conflicted Patriarch in Thoughtful Family Drama
In the right role, David Straithairn is one of those actors as inescapably real as your morning bedhead, the creak in your floorboards and the seasoning of a thousand meals coating your cast-iron skillet. In the right role, he’s almost a centralizing force of authenticity, which is certainly the case...
‘Theater Camp’ Review: Talented Cast Lends Spark to Showbiz-Kids Mockumentary
Inside the walls of AdirondACTS — just four hours from New York City, as a musical number will later reveal — young thespians can spend summers developing their craft among likeminded kids without fear of being ridiculed by those unversed in the dramatic arts. It’s in this land where misfits rule supreme that the sidesplitting and largely improvised mockumentary “Theater Camp” sets its stage.
‘Flora and Son’ Review: John Carney’s Latest Film Plays Like Too Much of a Good Thing
You know where you are with John Carney — and where you are is a guitar shop in a shabby Dublin back street. Ever since the writer-director broke through with 2007’s buskers-in-love hit, “Once,” he has stuck to small-scale, big-hearted romantic comedy-dramas about aspiring rock and pop musicians.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
Jonathan Majors Explains How ‘Magazine Dreams’ Is a ‘Time Capsule’ of Modern-Day America (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”This is a story of an aspirational society and ambitious protagonists trying to get to the light,“ Majors told TheWrap. In “Magazine Dreams,” a lonely, emotionally troubled young man (Jonathan Majors) develops an obsession with bodybuilding. Premiering this weekend at Sundance, the film is both an individual character study and a portrait of the American Dream in all its flawed glory.
‘Food and Country’ Review: Ruth Reichl Doc About Food Systems Is Earnest, Captivating and Overstuffed
Ruth Reichl has so much to tell us about food. She’s been a chef, a restaurant owner, and a critic. She’s edited Gourmet magazine, written bestselling memoirs and cookbooks, and hosted a show on gastronomy. And now, she wants to teach us about the failings of the American food system itself.
How Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Shows Compares to Other Top Producers | Charts
In a relatively short period of time, the Sheridan-Verse is comparable to the bodies of work from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. Comparing the demand for shows produced by Taylor Sheridan to other high profile creators, we see that he isn’t just on his way to becoming one of the most demanded producers by audiences, he’s already there. In December, the total demand for series he has created or produced was on par with some of the most high profile creators who have been in the game for even longer, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
Daisy Ridley Found Her Character in ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ Through the American Accent (Video)
Sundance 2023: Ridley worked alongside director Rachel Lambert to craft a character she saw as a quiet girl in a loud world. Any actor will tell you, finding a character’s literal voice is a challenge in itself. British actress Daisy Ridley has utilized her natural accent in the land of “Star Wars” as well as the adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express,” but in her latest feature, “Sometimes I Think About Dying” which debuted at Sundance on Friday, this was an opportunity to craft a different voice.
‘Small Talk’ Off Broadway Review: Colin Quinn Serves Another Round of Familiar Gripes
You can imagine Colin Quinn perched on a barstool somewhere in Brooklyn, an old-timey tavern where they still put out bowls of peanuts and don’t serve elderflower anything. And he’s spouting off about whatever pops into his head at the moment, mostly about how society has gone to the dogs — and how he’s not so hot about dogs, anyway.
‘Past Lives’ Review: Immigrant Tale Explores the Foundations of Love and Fate
There’s a unique emotional displacement that happens to people who migrated when they were old enough to have forged memories of life in their homeland but still young enough to be remolded by a new environment. As the years mount, and you become someone else somewhere else, that previous existence, now so distant from your current reality, begins to fade into a corner of your subconscious covered in the cobwebs of nostalgia.
Which Women On TV Deserved Better Endings?
I'm still mad at How I Met Your Mother for killing off the mother just so Ted could end up with Robin.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions Signs First-Look TV Deal With eOne Entertainment
Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions have signed off on a two-year first-look television and media deal with eOne Entertainment. The arrangement comes off the major box office success of “The Woman King,” which eOne co-financed and distributed in the United Kingdom. In its...
Will ‘The Last of Us’ Reignite the Apocalyptic Series Genre? | Charts
The new HBO video-game adaptation could be the next big end-of-civilization franchise, much like AMC’s ”The Walking Dead“ was years ago. The “The Last of Us” premiere was the first major breakout series premiere of the year. Multiple factors seem set to make the show a hit with audiences. On the one hand, it’s riding the current wave of video game adaptations as creators look to tap into games as a source of valuable IP. Other recent shows like “Arcane,” “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” and “Halo” have proven that drawing from video games as inspiration for series activates existing game fan bases while also bringing the content to a larger audience. “The Last of Us” also stars Pedro Pascal in his first leading role on a TV series since the massive success of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0