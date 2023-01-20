ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 – study

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Loans committed by China’s two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by...
Potanin says sanctions constrain Nornickel, force it to adjust strategy

(Reuters) – Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s richest men, said on Monday that the metals giant was reworking its strategy and building closer ties with countries such as China, Turkey and Morocco because of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. Potanin told Russia’s RBC television that...
European stocks rise on economy optimism, euro hits 9-month high

LONDON (Reuters) – European stock indexes rose slightly in early trading on Monday, supported by hopes that inflation could be past its peak, as markets softened their expectations for future Federal Reserve rate hikes. Liquidity was thin overnight as markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and...
Canada’s Ritchie Bros sweetens buyout offer for auto retailer IAA

(Reuters) -Canada’s Ritchie Bros Auctioneers on Monday sweetened the cash component of its buyout offer for IAA Inc by 28%, valuing the U.S. auto retailer at $5.94 billion, and also secured the backing of a key IAA shareholder which had questioned the initial offer. The latest cash-and-stock offer at...
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues – report

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said. The report from academic body UK In a Changing Europe (UKICE), published on Tuesday, said...
Sharpie-owner Newell to cut 13% of office roles

(Reuters) – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it will cut about 13% of its office positions, in a bid to save costs amid stubbornly high inflation that has pressured consumer spending. The sharpie maker joins a growing list of companies in corporate America – from Wall Street Banks...
Australian Dec business conditions moderate, cost pressures ease – survey

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian businesses conditions moderated for a third straight month in December, while price pressures started to ease off, pointing to a likely peak in inflation. Tuesday’s survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) showed its index of business conditions had fallen 8 points to +12 in...
Amazon launches air freight service in India

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air....
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank’s earnings, an executive told Reuters. The Wall Street giant plans to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some...
France drops sugar beet pesticide exemption after EU court ruling

PARIS (Reuters) – France has dropped plans to allow sugar beet growers to use again this year a pesticide banned over risks to bees, after a European Union court rejected such exemptions, the country’s agriculture minister said on Monday. After granting sugar beet growers in 2020 an exemption...
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199

(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged/rose...
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company’s dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu...
Marketmind: Euro rising

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It’s been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung

OSLO (Reuters) – Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022. “Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023,” the Finnish company said.
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU ministers on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said. “Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters,” the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail.
U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen

LUSAKA (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States wanted to see quicker progress on the World Bank’s plans for expanding its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The World Bank’s “evolution roadmap”, reported by Reuters earlier this month,...
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the “unspeakable cruelty” and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa. Yellen visited the House...
Who let the hawks out?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week’s meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It’s a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.

