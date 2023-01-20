Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lawrence, Jags ready to run it back after late-season surge
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence understands the Jacksonville Jaguars will look different next season. But he's confident they have the nucleus in place to be an annual playoff contender for years to come.
Action News Jax
Tom Brady drops F bomb when asked about retirement, admits he 'tried to trip' Cowboys S Malik Hooker
Let the incessant retirement speculation begin. Or continue, really, if we're being honest. Tom Brady's season is over, so it's time to wonder what if until he makes the call on his NFL future. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer addressed the topic on his "Let's Go!" podcast alongside interviewer Jim Gray. Even though he apparently didn't want to.
NFL Legend Ed Reed Reveals He Won’t Be Coaching at Bethune-Cookman
Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed will no longer become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University. Reed,... The post NFL Legend Ed Reed Reveals He Won’t Be Coaching at Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Outsider.
msn.com
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday's divisional doubleheader
A new rivalry is born on the same day as an old one is rekindled. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars continue streaking into Kansas City. Jacksonville has won six in a row and will take on the equally hot Chiefs, who were only slowed down by a first-round bye. This...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau latest to face fans' wrath
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Gaudreau went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Green scores career-high 42, Rockets end 13-game skid
Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to snap a 13-game losing streak
msn.com
Position-by-position grades from the 49ers 19-12 victory over the Cowboys
For the second season in a row, the 49ers ended the Cowboys' season with a playoff victory. Despite holding the Niners to just 19 points, Dallas’ offense was stifled even more and managed just 12 points on the day. The Cowboys' Super Bowl drought has now been prolonged by...
