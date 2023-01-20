Read full article on original website
Is Carole Baskin's husband really alive? How Joe Exotic reacted to the latest rumors
The discussion of whether or not the former husband of Carole Baskin is alive has exploded on the internet yet again. With the help of Twitter, the infamous storyline from the Netflix docuseries Tiger King has resurfaced. Baskin entered the national spotlight in 2020 after the release of Tiger King....
Emotional Turmoil: Family of Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband Are 'Distraught' Over Her Claim He's Alive
The family of Carole Baskin’s missing ex-husband is “distraught” over the Tiger King star’s out-of-the-blue claims that Don Lewis is “alive and well” in Costa Rica charging that tip was proven false more than 25 years ago, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.The family spokesman, Jack “Ripper” Smith, tells RadarOnline.com the Costa Rica tip was disproven in 1997 when the Department of Homeland Security issued the investigatory report claiming Lewis was living in the Central American country.“We know he's not alive OK,” Smith said. “Now here's the thing: why did Carole Baskin decide to throw this out there like that? I mean,...
Carole Baskin’s ‘dead’ husband found alive — but no one noticed last year
“Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” Carole Baskin’s husband isn’t dead after all. The “Tiger King” star’s ex-husband, Don Lewis, has been found alive in Costa Rica, but the discovery is just now going viral — over a year later. During a November 2021 interview with ITV’s “This Morning” talk show, Baskin, 61, revealed that her ex, who was declared legally dead in 2002 after disappearing a few years before, is actually alive and well. The Big Cat Rescue owner alleged that the Department of Homeland Security has been in touch with her former lover. “One of the really exciting things that came...
'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Claims Ex-Husband Don Lewis Confirmed Alive By Homeland Security: Report
Throughout two seasons of Netflix's hit reality series Tiger King, fans were fascinated with the suspicious case of Carole Baskin's allegedly missing and presumed dead ex-husband, Don Lewis. Now, it's reportedly been confirmed by Homeland Security that Lewis was found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s. Baskin opened up on the bombshell discovery in a November 2021 interview with ITV’s This Morning show."One of the really exciting things that came out of ‘Tiger King 2’," Baskin revealed at the time, "is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent...
