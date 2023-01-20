“Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” Carole Baskin’s husband isn’t dead after all. The “Tiger King” star’s ex-husband, Don Lewis, has been found alive in Costa Rica, but the discovery is just now going viral — over a year later. During a November 2021 interview with ITV’s “This Morning” talk show, Baskin, 61, revealed that her ex, who was declared legally dead in 2002 after disappearing a few years before, is actually alive and well. The Big Cat Rescue owner alleged that the Department of Homeland Security has been in touch with her former lover. “One of the really exciting things that came...

5 DAYS AGO