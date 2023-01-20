Read full article on original website
Related
Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear
Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram
Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sean McDermott Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Sideline, Postgame Behavior
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had his player's back when asked about Stefon Diggs' visible frustration on the sideline in Sunday's loss. Diggs appeared to be upset with Josh Allen for missing him when he was open on a broken play late in the second half. Speaking to media members in the ...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Fought at AT&T Stadium Watch Party After Loss to 49ers
Cowboys fans brawled after losing to the 49ers.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Yardbarker
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown
The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
What Andy Reid’s latest update on Patrick Mahomes means for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Patrick Mahomes injury heading into the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes injury will be covered like the moon landing this week, though the Chiefs quarterback has said he will play barring anything unforeseen. Kansas City has a tough test...
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chiefs host Jaguars in divisional round
(WCMH) — The final game on NBC4 of this NFL season will come to you from Kansas City, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The top-seeded Chiefs are fresh off a seventh consecutive AFC West title and are now two wins away […]
Husker Dan: How Will The Huskers Fare This Fall?
On paper, the '23 Husker football schedule doesn't look too daunting, even for first year head coach Matt Rhule and his new staff.
Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
dcnewsnow.com
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play
The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
Comments / 0