Fairhaven, MA

lbmjournal.com

New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
DENNIS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike

Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
ASHLAND, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
SANDWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

59-year-old Fairhaven man killed in car accident

A 59-year-old Fairhaven man died last night as a result of a two-vehicle car crash near the intersection of Main and Hedge streets in Fairhaven. The deceased has been identified as George Thatcher. Fairhaven Police received a 911 call regarding the crash at about 7:10 pm Sunday. It appears that...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Good Samaritan uses CPR to save woman's life outside Market Basket

BROCKTON - The action of a quick-thinking grocery shopper proved to be lifesaving when a woman started seizing in a supermarket parking lot. "Honestly, if somebody didn't help me, I probably would've died," Sydney Kilroy told WBZ-TV. She's lucky to be alive thanks to a Good Samaritan who jumped into action at a Brockton Market Basket. Kilroy was grocery shopping with her mother and sister Tuesday night when she began feeling unwell. She started seizing in the car before her family could park. "She was foaming by the mouth," said Denise Tomkiewicz, a bystander. "She was very pale and blue." While others panicked, Tomkiewicz...
BROCKTON, MA
YAHOO!

Goodbye to Route 79 expressway; Heavenly Arroyo convicted: Top stories

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was. A look at Somerset's newest restaurant, The Bearded Chicken, which is expected to open soon. Chef Eric Thomas is starting a new chapter for his family-run catering business, opening up their first brick-and-mortar location at the former Chad's Chowderhouse. When Chad's closed its doors last fall, Thomas said he felt a responsibility to keep a family business in that building. And now, this spring, The Bearded Chicken will be a family-run place where locals and folks across the SouthCoast alike can flock to for good food.
FALL RIVER, MA
WBEC AM

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

