Whether you're looking for a quick and easy meal for a night in or something to warm you up on a cold Winter's day, grabbing a can of soup is always a good idea. With so many options, like chunky chicken noodle, savory beef stew, or creamy mushroom cheddar soup, there's bound to be a canned soup to satisfy your tastebuds. And bonus -- they usually last for a few years (per USDA). But, we do understand that when facing the cans of soup on grocery store shelves, the variety can be overwhelming.

9 HOURS AGO