Pampa, TX

thepampanews.com

Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition

It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pampa Fire releases info on Sunday restaurant fire

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa released information about an early Sunday morning fire that impacted a local restaurant in north Pampa. According to a post on the city of Pampa’s Facebook page, crews from the Pampa Fire Department were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2800 block of Perryton Parkway […]
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX

