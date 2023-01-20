Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Big 12 basketball power rankings include two distinct tiers
Big 12 men's basketball has fallen into two distinct tiers. The top six, with teams ranked fifth through 17th in The Associated Press poll and eighth through 17th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. ...
Knicks face daunting schedule as they again look to reverse losing streak
The pendulum has begun to swing back the other way now, because of course it has. The Knicks have been nothing if not streaky. An eight-game winning streak followed by a five-game losing streak followed by seven wins in eight games and now this current four-game losing streak that has featured three setbacks to teams with losing records. They have been consistently inconsistent, mixing strong stretches with poor ones. This streak, however, feels different because of the upcoming schedule, the fractured right thumb that will keep defensive ace Mitchell Robinson out for at least a month and the sore left knee sixth...
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Nunn, picks
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks. Hachimura and the Wizards did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, which prompted speculation that the Japanese power...
