Ricky

The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States

Although the United States has always been a democracy since its independence, there were a few people who wanted to make it a monarchy. There once was an American man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States. His name was Joshua Abraham Norton. In 1859, he proclaimed himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."
Phys.org

The Black Death may not have been spread by rats after all

The Black Death ravaged Europe between 1347 and 1353, killing millions. Plague outbreaks in Europe then continued until the 19th century. One of the most commonly recited facts about plague in Europe was that it was spread by rats. In some parts of the world, the bacterium that causes plague, Yersinia pestis, maintains a long-term presence in wild rodents and their fleas. This is called an animal "reservoir".
Food & Wine

Herbal Chicken Bone Broth with Soba Noodles

In China, this herbal chicken bone broth is traditionally given to postpartum women or post-trauma patients in recovery. Whole chickens are considered a fantastic medicinal ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine food therapy to nourish the kidneys, blood, and yin, which refers to qualities that help our bodies with hydration, calming, and anti-aging. Traditional Chinese Medicine food therapist Zoey Xinyi Gong pairs it with tonifying herbs like jujube dates, goji berries, astragalus, and angelica root to make the ultimate herbal bone broth for longevity and overall wellness.
Reuters

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N

VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday.
delishably.com

A Simple and Delicious Chinese Lo Mein Recipe

Lo mein is a traditional Chinese dish that has a long and rich history. The dish is believed to have originated in the Canton region of China, which is now known as Guangdong province. The name "lo mein" literally means "stirred noodles," which refers to the method of preparation where the ingredients are quickly stir-fried together.
The Guardian

Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb

In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those in their 20s by two to one, even though younger men are the...
AFP

Brazil pins murders of UK reporter, activist on alleged drug lord

Police in Brazil have strong evidence that an alleged drug trafficker ordered the murders of a British journalist and an Indigenous activist in the Amazon last June, a police chief said on Monday. Police believe Ruben da Silva Villar, who uses the nickname "Colombia" and is in custody, ordered the murders of the two men, Eduardo Fontes, chief of federal police in the Amazonas region, said at a news conference.
BBC

Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Robb Report

This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water

Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
ZDNet

Watch this humanoid robot skip, jump, lift and flip

Boston Dynamics dropped a new video that shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items and even does a backflip. Atlas's advanced robotic features and...
Washington Examiner

China's many crises, above and below the surface

As a journalist based in China in the mid-2000s, the big conversation was focused on how China would overtake the U.S. on the international stage. While economists explained how China’s economy would soon surpass that of the U.S., political wags admired China’s embrace of big projects. They contrasted China's experience with America's messy and slow-moving democracy.
