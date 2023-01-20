Read full article on original website
Marines use Metal Gear cardboard box trick to fool AI robot
"You could hear them giggling the whole time."
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States
Although the United States has always been a democracy since its independence, there were a few people who wanted to make it a monarchy. There once was an American man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States. His name was Joshua Abraham Norton. In 1859, he proclaimed himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."
Phys.org
The Black Death may not have been spread by rats after all
The Black Death ravaged Europe between 1347 and 1353, killing millions. Plague outbreaks in Europe then continued until the 19th century. One of the most commonly recited facts about plague in Europe was that it was spread by rats. In some parts of the world, the bacterium that causes plague, Yersinia pestis, maintains a long-term presence in wild rodents and their fleas. This is called an animal "reservoir".
Food & Wine
Herbal Chicken Bone Broth with Soba Noodles
In China, this herbal chicken bone broth is traditionally given to postpartum women or post-trauma patients in recovery. Whole chickens are considered a fantastic medicinal ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine food therapy to nourish the kidneys, blood, and yin, which refers to qualities that help our bodies with hydration, calming, and anti-aging. Traditional Chinese Medicine food therapist Zoey Xinyi Gong pairs it with tonifying herbs like jujube dates, goji berries, astragalus, and angelica root to make the ultimate herbal bone broth for longevity and overall wellness.
The stakes for trade with India
The vision for a free trade agreement is compelling. All we lack is political will.
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues - report
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said.
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N
VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday.
U.S. Cites ‘Grave Concerns’ Should Mexico Ban Import of GMO Corn for Livestock
U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised “grave concerns” over Mexico’s agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. “We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options,...
delishably.com
A Simple and Delicious Chinese Lo Mein Recipe
Lo mein is a traditional Chinese dish that has a long and rich history. The dish is believed to have originated in the Canton region of China, which is now known as Guangdong province. The name "lo mein" literally means "stirred noodles," which refers to the method of preparation where the ingredients are quickly stir-fried together.
Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb
In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those in their 20s by two to one, even though younger men are the...
Brazil pins murders of UK reporter, activist on alleged drug lord
Police in Brazil have strong evidence that an alleged drug trafficker ordered the murders of a British journalist and an Indigenous activist in the Amazon last June, a police chief said on Monday. Police believe Ruben da Silva Villar, who uses the nickname "Colombia" and is in custody, ordered the murders of the two men, Eduardo Fontes, chief of federal police in the Amazonas region, said at a news conference.
Origins of plague could have emerged centuries before outbreaks, new study suggests
In the largest DNA analysis of its kind, scientists have found evidence to suggest that historic plague pandemics were not caused by newly evolved strains of bacteria but ones that could have emerged up to centuries before their outbreaks.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Elon Musk Hails a Game Changer In Brazil And Argentina
Brazil and Argentina want to create a common currency.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
ZDNet
Watch this humanoid robot skip, jump, lift and flip
Boston Dynamics dropped a new video that shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items and even does a backflip. Atlas's advanced robotic features and...
Woman Uses Old Toy Beach Bucket To Create a Chic Modern Side Table
How she got from A to B is pretty impressive.
I stayed in a castle for the first time and it wasn't anything like I've seen in the movies. Here are 6 things that surprised me about the experience.
Insider's reporter spent three nights in the tower of Castello di Roncade in Italy, a 16th-century castle with a winery and unexpected modern touches.
Washington Examiner
China's many crises, above and below the surface
As a journalist based in China in the mid-2000s, the big conversation was focused on how China would overtake the U.S. on the international stage. While economists explained how China’s economy would soon surpass that of the U.S., political wags admired China’s embrace of big projects. They contrasted China's experience with America's messy and slow-moving democracy.
Voyage Into the Unknown: Exploring America Before Columbus
Most people would say "not very well," and they'd be right. America wasn't discovered until 1492 when Columbus sailed to the New World. But what if there was another, earlier America? A continent that was here long before Columbus arrived?
The Kitchn
