FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
7 People Dead After Another Mass Shooting in California: Report
At least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. Three of the victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while a fourth body was spotted at a nearby location, cops said. It is unclear where the last three bodies were found at this stage. After sharing that a media staging area would be held at a local power substation, police said the suspect apparently turned himself in to authorities there. CBS News reported that a man in a white baseball hat was taken by officers while in handcuffs—and police quickly noted that any threat to the public was over. “There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office office wrote in a tweet minutes later.A suspect is now in custody in the Half Moon Bay shootings. Here's the intense moment it happened - caught on video by our @abc7newsbayarea camera pic.twitter.com/1ZGcLh8Byz— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 24, 2023 This is a breaking news story and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.
