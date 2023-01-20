ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Karndean Designflooring Earns ADEX Platinum Status

Karndean Designflooring has received platinum status for its Opus Abstract product ranges in the Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX). Since 1995, the ADEX Award has recognized superior innovation, function and aesthetics in design. Part of the company’s well-established Opus gluedown range, the new abstract capsule collection redefines traditional trends from...
An Art Deco Theater Is Updated for Contemporary Use without Changing the Original Building

The historic County Theater in Doylestown, Pa., reopened its doors after a comprehensive renovation and expansion designed by Voith & Mactavish Architects (VMA) LLP. With its blue and gold facade and iconic marquee tower, the theater—which dates from 1938—has long stood as a premier destination for cinema lovers and a stylish art-deco centerpiece of E. State Street.
DOYLESTOWN, PA

