Karndean Designflooring Earns ADEX Platinum Status
Karndean Designflooring has received platinum status for its Opus Abstract product ranges in the Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX). Since 1995, the ADEX Award has recognized superior innovation, function and aesthetics in design. Part of the company’s well-established Opus gluedown range, the new abstract capsule collection redefines traditional trends from...
Glass-fiber Reinforced PVC Material Employed in Aerospace Now Is Available in Window, Door Product Lines
REHAU announces that its proprietary RAU-FIPRO glass-fiber reinforced PVC material, similar to that employed in aerospace and motorsports for its outstanding strength and load capacities, is now available on two innovative product lines for windows and doors – Geneo 4700 tilt-turn and Aspekt+ 1800 outswing casement. Windows and doors...
An Art Deco Theater Is Updated for Contemporary Use without Changing the Original Building
The historic County Theater in Doylestown, Pa., reopened its doors after a comprehensive renovation and expansion designed by Voith & Mactavish Architects (VMA) LLP. With its blue and gold facade and iconic marquee tower, the theater—which dates from 1938—has long stood as a premier destination for cinema lovers and a stylish art-deco centerpiece of E. State Street.
