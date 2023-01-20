ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Winter weather incoming!

After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

2023 Gray County Livestock Show Results

Submitted All Results Submitted from Gray County Junior Livestock Premium Sale. Kyanna Rice, Anleigh Bowers and Rebecca Scott walked away with Grand Champion awards in five different catagories, swine, lamb, goat, steer and heifer. Piper Morgan, Hudson Scribner, Maddox Bowers and Collin Campbell walked away with Reserve Champion awards in the same five catagories.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
thepampanews.com

Souper Bowl Sunday with 4-H

Tony Soria and Brycen Epperson are members of the Gray County 4-H program, but who are serving in different sections of 4-H events. Soria is a member of the Healthy Youth Ambassadors groups, a group that focuses on healthy living across the country and presenting showcases on healthy living to schools and organizations.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and remind us it’s important to walk our dogs daily.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck

Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

FIRST ALERT: Snow Moving in Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our first major winter storm looks to move into the area, affecting us late tonight and throughout the day Tuesday. Unlike the previous winter storms this fall/winter season, this does look to provide a measurable snowfall for the majority of the area. Today looks to be...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People

Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition

It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo experts warn against using tap water in humidifiers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of winter in an already dry area of Texas, humidifiers are not an uncommon household item. After a recent study surfaced, local experts warn against the risk of using tap water in them. “It might provide some irritation to the airway for example,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
AMARILLO, TX

