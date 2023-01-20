Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
Souper Bowl Sunday with 4-H
Tony Soria and Brycen Epperson are members of the Gray County 4-H program, but who are serving in different sections of 4-H events. Soria is a member of the Healthy Youth Ambassadors groups, a group that focuses on healthy living across the country and presenting showcases on healthy living to schools and organizations.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
2023 Gray County Livestock Show Results
Submitted All Results Submitted from Gray County Junior Livestock Premium Sale. Kyanna Rice, Anleigh Bowers and Rebecca Scott walked away with Grand Champion awards in five different catagories, swine, lamb, goat, steer and heifer. Piper Morgan, Hudson Scribner, Maddox Bowers and Collin Campbell walked away with Reserve Champion awards in the same five catagories.
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking. According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking. As a result, the following suspects...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition
It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
Mochinut is set to open its first Panhandle location next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mochinut is set to open its first location in Amarillo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 1915 S Washington st. According to a Mochicnut Facebook post, Mochinut is scheduled to host a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 offering […]
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
Gray County Commissioners Court
The Gray County Commissioners Court met, for a regularly scheduled meeting on January 16. Among the items discussed were ‘Item 5’, a discussion with Med-Trans Concerning Gray County Heliport Contract. Two representatives from Med-Trans were in attendance to inform the court on upgrades and changes coming to the heliport as well as shed insight into plans for the heliport. After meeting with Tommy Parks, who is over the Helipad, the plans to adjust the layout, to allow a better flow of traffic was decided, but also with the possibility of expanding and adding onto the heliport to allow for more to land at once when needed. In addition to the discussing of the changes to potentially come, the contract was overlooked to insure that the county would be able to get out of if need be. As it sat previously, the other party was able to leave the contract with given notice, but not Gray County. Under the order of County Judge, Chris Porter, the amendments are set to be made with clear wording to give the county that assurance. Also discussed was ‘Item 6’ Consider Grazing Contract for Perry Lefors airport.
Dumas man on motorcycle killed after turning in front of SUV on US 87 in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, 35, turned in front of a Jeep Liberty on US 87, two miles west of Dumas. The crash happened...
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
