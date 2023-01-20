Read full article on original website
Friday sports: Horn Lake sweeps through Southaven
HORN LAKE BOYS 72, SOUTHAVEN 65: Kylen Pernell paced the Eagles to another victory with a 27-point performance in the victory over the Chargers. Horn Lake again took charge early with a 24-11 lead after one quarter. Pernell scored 12 of his total in the opening quarter, with six points coming from beyond the arc. However, Southaven rallied in the second quarter and cut the Eagles’ lead to 41-35 at halftime.
Four shot in Gold Strike Casino parking lot
Authorities search for suspects in vehicle caught on surveillance video. Photo: Surveillance video image of the suspect’s vehicle in the Gold Strike Casino parking lot. (Tunica County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) Tunica County law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that took place early Sunday morning in a casino parking...
Lewisburg gymnasium dedicated to Coach Adam Tipton
(Photos courtesy Lewisburg High School) Lewisburg High School held a special ceremony before Friday’s basketball games against Olive Branch to dedicate the high school gymnasium and floor to the memory of its late basketball coach Adam Tipton. Tipton, a coach at the school who coached golf and basketball for...
Gasoline prices back on the rise again
Gas prices have started a move back up after weeks of dropping around the Christmas-New Year’s holidays. The latest report from the American Automobile Association has the average price for regular unleaded gasoline at $3.075 in DeSoto County, $3.054 in the state of Mississippi, and nationally, the average price is at $3.415.
