HORN LAKE BOYS 72, SOUTHAVEN 65: Kylen Pernell paced the Eagles to another victory with a 27-point performance in the victory over the Chargers. Horn Lake again took charge early with a 24-11 lead after one quarter. Pernell scored 12 of his total in the opening quarter, with six points coming from beyond the arc. However, Southaven rallied in the second quarter and cut the Eagles’ lead to 41-35 at halftime.

HORN LAKE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO