thepampanews.com
2023 Gray County Livestock Show Results
Submitted All Results Submitted from Gray County Junior Livestock Premium Sale. Kyanna Rice, Anleigh Bowers and Rebecca Scott walked away with Grand Champion awards in five different catagories, swine, lamb, goat, steer and heifer. Piper Morgan, Hudson Scribner, Maddox Bowers and Collin Campbell walked away with Reserve Champion awards in the same five catagories.
Souper Bowl Sunday with 4-H
Tony Soria and Brycen Epperson are members of the Gray County 4-H program, but who are serving in different sections of 4-H events. Soria is a member of the Healthy Youth Ambassadors groups, a group that focuses on healthy living across the country and presenting showcases on healthy living to schools and organizations.
Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition
It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
Gray County Commissioners Court
The Gray County Commissioners Court met, for a regularly scheduled meeting on January 16. Among the items discussed were ‘Item 5’, a discussion with Med-Trans Concerning Gray County Heliport Contract. Two representatives from Med-Trans were in attendance to inform the court on upgrades and changes coming to the heliport as well as shed insight into plans for the heliport. After meeting with Tommy Parks, who is over the Helipad, the plans to adjust the layout, to allow a better flow of traffic was decided, but also with the possibility of expanding and adding onto the heliport to allow for more to land at once when needed. In addition to the discussing of the changes to potentially come, the contract was overlooked to insure that the county would be able to get out of if need be. As it sat previously, the other party was able to leave the contract with given notice, but not Gray County. Under the order of County Judge, Chris Porter, the amendments are set to be made with clear wording to give the county that assurance. Also discussed was ‘Item 6’ Consider Grazing Contract for Perry Lefors airport.
