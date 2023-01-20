ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks Cautions Dog Owners Of Canine Influenza Concerns

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Dogs Photo Credit: Montgomery Parks

DMV residents are being warned against a canine flu that is affecting areas of Montgomery Parks after an outbreak, officials say.

A specific highly contagious strain of Type A Influenza is going through the area, affecting the Montgomery County and Washington, D.C. area. Dog owners are asked to take precautions to ensure pet safety, as some cases of influenza can be deadly, according to Montgomery Parks.

“Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting your dog vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.

Montgomery Parks is asking dog owners and dog park users in the county to contact their veterinarians if they notice symptoms of dog flu, which include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy, and poor appetite. Infected dogs should be separated from other dogs for at least 28 days and not go to dog parks, doggy daycare, or grooming and boarding facilities.

Some ways to help protect your dog from becoming ill include:

  • Keep your dog up to date on their vaccinations, including canine influenza vaccine
  • Limit contact with other dogs when on walks
  • Avoid using shared toys or dishes
  • Skip daycare, grooming, boarding facilities and dog parks if your dog is showing signs of illness
  • Contact the dog’s daycare or boarding facility and ask about recent cases and cleaning protocols.
  • Avoid touching unknown dogs as humans can spread the disease from infected to uninfected dogs.

Montgomery Parks dog park locations:

  • Black Hill Regional Park
  • Cabin John Regional Park
  • Dewey Local Park
  • Ellsworth Urban Dog Park
  • Olney Manor Recreational Park
  • Piedmont Woods Local Park
  • Wheaton Regional Park
  • Ridge Road Recreational Park

