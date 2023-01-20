ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Callens leaves NYCFC for La Liga side Girona FC

Defender Alexander Callens has left New York City FC to join La Liga side Girona FC, the club announced Monday. Callens spent six years with NYCFC having joined prior to the 2017 season, going on to make 193 appearances for the club across all competitions. During that time, the 35-time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
