Barcelona expelled from 2022/23 Copa de la Reina
Barcelona have been kicked out of the 2022/23 Copa de la Reina after fielding an ineligible player in the previous round.
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Barcelona's quest to win a record 32nd Copa del Rey continues with a quarter-final against Real Sociedad. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
Mudryk, Willian & Fred: The fantasy Shakhtar Donetsk XI without transfers
Shakhtar Donetsk have had some pretty special players over the years. Here is an eleven of their most expensive sales, with Mykhaylo Mudryk top of the list.
Barcelona handed huge fitness boost ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad
Andreas Christensen has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Sociedad.
Tottenham 'fairly confident' of Pedro Porro deal | Talking Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur 'fairly confident' of agreeing a deal with Sporting CP for wing-back Pedro Porro before the end of the January transfer window.
Mikel Arteta reacts to suggestion Arsenal are Premier League title favourites
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's first half of the the 2022/23 season and the possibilty that the Gunners are now Premier League title favourites.
Man City confirm signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield
Man City have signed Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.
Why Premier League clubs are signing players from Brazil & Argentina
Why Premier League clubs are trying to sign more players from Brazil and Argentina now than at any time before.
Alexander Callens leaves NYCFC for La Liga side Girona FC
Defender Alexander Callens has left New York City FC to join La Liga side Girona FC, the club announced Monday. Callens spent six years with NYCFC having joined prior to the 2017 season, going on to make 193 appearances for the club across all competitions. During that time, the 35-time...
Uli Hoeness reveals why Bayern Munich could struggle to sign Harry Kane
Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt over the club's pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Benfica expecting fresh Chelsea talks over Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are set to reignite their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Tottenham hijack Everton move for Arnaut Danjuma
Tottenham have made a late move to bring in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, 90min understands.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 21
The best goals from gameweek 21 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
Everton keen on Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa emerges as Everton's preferred candidate to succeed Frank Lampard as manager.
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane ties at top of Spurs scoring charts
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 0-1 Tottenham in the Premier League.
Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos win in Bilbao
Player ratings from the clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid in La Liga.
Arsenal confirm signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia
Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.
7 of the Best Moments of Roberto Baggio's Career
Roberto Baggio best career moments - World Cup, Juventus, Ballon d'Or, AC Milan, Inter, Italy.
