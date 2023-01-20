In a statement on social media, Field’s wife Martha writes: “Retired Deputy Fire Chief of COMM Philip (Phil) Field-my love, passed away peacefully at home last night after a rare and aggressive cancer took him one week after the diagnosis. He has been a firefighter since being on the call force at 16, in Cotuit. He was hired by COMM in July of 1974 and retired in September of 2010.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO