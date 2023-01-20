Read full article on original website
capecod.com
COMM fire mourns passing of retired Deputy Fire Chief
In a statement on social media, Field’s wife Martha writes: “Retired Deputy Fire Chief of COMM Philip (Phil) Field-my love, passed away peacefully at home last night after a rare and aggressive cancer took him one week after the diagnosis. He has been a firefighter since being on the call force at 16, in Cotuit. He was hired by COMM in July of 1974 and retired in September of 2010.
newbedfordguide.com
Disabled Person Protection Unit Sergeant retires; 35 years of service to Massachusetts State Police
“We would like to congratulate Sergeant Timothy Grant on his retirement after 36 years of service to the Massachusetts State Police and the citizens of this state. Sergeant Grant worked for many years in our Disabled Persons Protection Unit, seeking justice for people with disabilities who were abused or victimized.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest 2 after seizing several drugs, $50k cash, 2 guns, ammo, three vehicles
The Rhode Island State Police today announced that on Thursday, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration Providence District Office, arrested two individuals for narcotics and weapons offenses. The Rhode Island State Police HIDTA Task Force and DEA Providence Office initiated an investigation...
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
Middletown family’s lost dog found in FL one year later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a tale that will make you smile; more than a year after their dog went missing, a Rhode Island family found her in St. Augustine, Florida. Bella, an 8 pound Yorkie, went missing in October of 2021. The dog was 7 years old at the time. Melissa’s 13 year old […]
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
600+ grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust
Two men are facing charges following an investigation into narcotics sales, according to Rhode Island State Police.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
NECN
Authorities Alert Boat Operators About Whales in Cape Cod Bay
Massachusetts authorities sent out an advisory about possible collision with a large number whales that have been sighted in Cape Cod Bay. The North Atlantic right whales were spotted feeding by the Center for Coastal Studies in the lower and eastern Cape Cod Bay on January 18. The center documented...
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: SJP-CM Part II On Tap Wednesday; Public Powers Get Ready For Burns Tournament
NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading, Marshfield and Framingham. Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. Some shuffling occurred this week in the latest HNIB News Massachusetts Boys Division 1 Top 20, but not at the top, where the...
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
Full list: Massachusetts Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
fallriverreporter.com
60-year-old Rhode Island man indicted on first degree murder charge in death of 65-year-old woman
A 60-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted on murder charges. According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, recently, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 60-year-old Ramsundar Ramkalawan with one count of first-degree murder, in the death of 65-year-old Donna MacDonald. The Rhode Island State Police...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Speaking of coyotes
If coyotes have been on your mind, a talk with Dan Proulx, problem animal control agent and wildlife rehabilitator at Dan’s Wildlife Rescue, may be able to answer your questions. In an event co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society and Tisbury Animal Control, Proulx “will discuss what he’s learned about coyote behavior and describe how to keep yourself and your animals safe,” according to the announcement.
