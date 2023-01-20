Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I refused number 7"
Slide 1 of 22: When Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United for the first time, the Portuguese soccer player refused number 7. Ronaldo feared that he wouldn't match his predecessors like David Beckham and Eric Cantona who both wore the number at ManU. But Sir Alex Ferguson managed to convince Ronaldo that he could become an even bigger star…
thecomeback.com
Brazilian soccer star detained in Spain on disgusting charges
Spanish authorities detained Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves on Friday. TMZ Sports reports Alves is “being held on sexual abuse charges.”. Witnesses accuse the 39-year-old Alves of “inappropriately touching a woman under her clothes without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve, TMZ Sports reported.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
History Made As Referee Shows WHITE Card During Benfica Vs Sporting Lisbon
Yellow and red cards have been used to punish players for decades but the Portuguese soccer federation recently introduced a white card to give referees the option to reward acts of fair play.
Brazilian footballer Danny Alves arrested for rape, Spanish woman alleges she won Tokyo Olympics gold
Brazil's Tokyo Olympics gold-winning captain Danny Alves has been arrested in a rape case. He was arrested in Spain on Friday. Alves, 39, has been accused of rape by a Spanish woman. The alleged incident took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona. Alves will now be presented before a judge, who will decide on the charges.
Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream
Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
Pele’s business manager has blasted claims the soccer legend died broke after his entourage took advantage of him
SOCCER legend Pele’s business manager has blasted claims he died broke after his entourage took advantage of him. Known as “O Rei” or the King of Football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento died aged 82 last month after battling colon cancer. Since then, rumors have been swirling about...
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
investing.com
Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club, are now 9th...
Factbox-Soccer-What next for Juventus after 15-point penalty?
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Juventus (JUVE.MI) have been hit with a 15-point penalty over their transfer dealings, leaving the most successful club in Serie A history facing a struggle to qualify for next season's European competitions.
SB Nation
Reds Hell Bent on Reminding Everyone How Good They Can Be, Says Jordan Henderson
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, Liverpool are looking to build on their FA Cup win against Wolves and extract themselves from a rut of poor form for most of this season so far. And captain Jordan Henderson acknowledged the weight of the current situation at a club...
Yardbarker
Radio show host says Juventus has been summarily executed
Juventus’ 15-point deduction as a punishment from the FIGC is a summary execution and not just a penalty, reckons radio show host Giuseppe Cruciani. The Bianconeri have become the scapegoat for investigators who have been scrutinising their capital gains case. They accused the black and whites of deliberately using...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to retire at end of season aged 41 with AC Milan star struggling to keep fit with knee injuries
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC is reportedly set to retire at the end of the season. The AC Milan star, 41, has been recovering from a knee operation since last summer. He is hoping to return for the Italian side's Champions League last-16 tie with Tottenham. But he is expected to miss the...
Yardbarker
Milan Skriniar’s Agent Roberto Sistici: “In Talks With PSG & Other Clubs, Inter Milan Decided To Put Him Up For Sale Last Summer”
The Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar’s agent has confirmed that the 27-year-old is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain as well as other clubs. Speaking to Italian news outlet Telenord, Skriniar’s agent Roberto Sistici also made clear that as far as he is concerned, the decision to put the player up for sale in the first place was the Nerazzurri’s.
Arsenal take charge of title race, Juventus are in trouble, Mudryk stars in dull Liverpool-Chelsea draw, more
Arsenal laid down a title marker, the problems are just beginning for Juventus, and Liverpool-Chelsea was bad. Here's what you missed this weekend.
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Yardbarker
Juventus man named among the top three worst transfers of the season
Paul Pogba’s signing excited the Juventus fanbase when the Frenchman moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer. Juve was his team during the early days of his career and Pogba was fantastic in his first spell at the club before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, which did not work out well.
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
SB Nation
AS Roma latest to ‘make contact’ with Hakim Ziyech and find out he makes a lot of money — report
Hakim Ziyech may be having one of the better stretches of his Chelsea career — six games in a row with an appearance, including four starts: best run since this time last year, when he started five in a row and nine of eleven — but he remains one of the likelier to leave in the near future, to help make room for all these new players we’re bringing in.
Comments / 0