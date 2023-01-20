ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I refused number 7"

Slide 1 of 22: When Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United for the first time, the Portuguese soccer player refused number 7. Ronaldo feared that he wouldn't match his predecessors like David Beckham and Eric Cantona who both wore the number at ManU. But Sir Alex Ferguson managed to convince Ronaldo that he could become an even bigger star…
thecomeback.com

Brazilian soccer star detained in Spain on disgusting charges

Spanish authorities detained Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves on Friday. TMZ Sports reports Alves is “being held on sexual abuse charges.”. Witnesses accuse the 39-year-old Alves of “inappropriately touching a woman under her clothes without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve, TMZ Sports reported.
chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post

Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream

Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
investing.com

Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club, are now 9th...
SB Nation

Reds Hell Bent on Reminding Everyone How Good They Can Be, Says Jordan Henderson

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, Liverpool are looking to build on their FA Cup win against Wolves and extract themselves from a rut of poor form for most of this season so far. And captain Jordan Henderson acknowledged the weight of the current situation at a club...
Yardbarker

Radio show host says Juventus has been summarily executed

Juventus’ 15-point deduction as a punishment from the FIGC is a summary execution and not just a penalty, reckons radio show host Giuseppe Cruciani. The Bianconeri have become the scapegoat for investigators who have been scrutinising their capital gains case. They accused the black and whites of deliberately using...
Yardbarker

Milan Skriniar’s Agent Roberto Sistici: “In Talks With PSG & Other Clubs, Inter Milan Decided To Put Him Up For Sale Last Summer”

The Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar’s agent has confirmed that the 27-year-old is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain as well as other clubs. Speaking to Italian news outlet Telenord, Skriniar’s agent Roberto Sistici also made clear that as far as he is concerned, the decision to put the player up for sale in the first place was the Nerazzurri’s.
Yardbarker

Juventus man named among the top three worst transfers of the season

Paul Pogba’s signing excited the Juventus fanbase when the Frenchman moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer. Juve was his team during the early days of his career and Pogba was fantastic in his first spell at the club before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, which did not work out well.
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy