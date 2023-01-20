Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Bank Robbery Case
A Green Bay man has been charged for his role in a bank robbery last week. Officers took 61-year-old Mark Vogel into custody shortly after the incident last Wednesday at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has charged Vogel with...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges
APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
wearegreenbay.com
56-year-old Appleton man shot on city’s south side, police investigating
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.
wiproud.com
$1 million bond set for Wisconsin man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
wiproud.com
Woman arrested for OWI after getting trapped in vehicle tipped on its side in Wisconsin
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for OWI – First Offense after officers in Menasha found her trapped inside a vehicle that was tipped on its side next to a power pole. According to the Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/21/23 Oshkosh Man Charged with Drunken Driving Homicide
Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a 56-year-old Oshkosh man charged with drunken driving homicide for a Fond du Lac County accident that killed a 58-year-old Waukesha man and seriously injured a 62-year-old Waukesha woman. Brian Sippel faces seven felony charges stemming from the January 14th accident on Highway 151above Interstate 41 near the on ramp to I-41. His pickup truck was traveling at highway speeds as it approached stop lights and struck two vehicles from behind that were stopped for the lights. Sippel has been previously convicted of operating while intoxicated. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that cash bond has been set at 1 million dollars for Brian A. Sippel as the defendant was charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunk driving crash that occurred in Fond du Lac County on Saturday January 14, 2023 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Highway 151 above Interstate 41. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26 at 1:30 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Racist “Hunting License” Case
A Manitowoc woman who left a racist hunting license on a vehicle in Walmart in 2020 has been sentenced. 50-year-old Cathleen A. Yauch was ordered to spend 90 days in the Manitowoc County Jail, spend three years on probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victim.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to identify a scammer posing as a financial institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are becoming more adept at posing as financial institutions. The scammers call or text potential victims and try to convince them they are victims of credit card fraud. Heidi Kiecker, fraud officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, tells Consumer First Alert they’re hearing reports...
wearegreenbay.com
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
wapl.com
Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 oshkosh man charged in fatal alcohol-related crash in fdl county
Bail has been set at $1 million cash for an Oshkosh man charged in connection with a fatal alcohol-related crash in Fond du Lac County. Fifty-six year-old Brian Sippel is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and three counts of recklessly endangering safety. Investigators say Sippel was intoxicated when he struck a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 January 14. The driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD offering reward for info on man accused of theft & forgery of financial documents
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual accused of theft and forgery of financial documents. A vehicle had been stolen on January 2, 2023, and later recovered by law enforcement. After...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Gabriel Davis Pedahel, 23, Chilton, 2nd degree sexual assault of a child on 4/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) No contact with N.P.; 4) Comply with sex offender registry and rules; 5) No unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of incidental contact and contact at agent’s discretion; 6) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing 01-18-2023 by 5:00 p.m.; 7) Four (4) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 8) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample.
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
