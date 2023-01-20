ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Garcia, Amer Lead Gators To Sweep of Seminoles In Florida Diving Clash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators diving team concluded their two-day diving meet against in-state rival Florida State Saturday afternoon. The Gators, who swept the dual meet against the Seminoles yesterday, competed in the platform today. Anton Svirskyi dominated in the platform, scoring a career-best 434.03 to win the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy