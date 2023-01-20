ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Observer

Apple Aims to Make 25% of iPhones in India By 2025

As Apple diversifies its supply chain away from China, the company is looking to manufacture a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025, up from today’s 5 to 7 percent, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference today (Jan. 23) in India. Apple currently...
Observer

Crypto Fraud Is Everywhere You Look

This article originally appeared in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. A year ago, a random cryptocurrency headline that might catch your eye was about some coin you never heard of that was all of a sudden worth a gajillion dollars. Today, a random headline about cryptocurrency is about some company you’ve never heard of that is being indicted or fined for one kind of fraud or another.

