Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'

Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
Broncos preparing for second round of interviews as Sean Payton interviews elsewhere

Few know the Broncos' next move in their search for a coach. Led by owner and CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos have completed eight interviews for their vacancy and are set to have a second round of interviews this week and possibly next week. Unlike last year when the Broncos announced their finalists, the new ownership group isn't revealing many details about the search. Many believe former Saints head coach...
