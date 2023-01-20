Read full article on original website
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
15 Free Things to Do in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers boasts natural and cultural attractions that blend well within its enigmatic urban landscape. It is one of the best cities in Westchester County, New York, to enjoy the best of both worlds. The places of interest along the historic Hudson River are undoubtedly on top of that list. Still,...
The 2023 Beczak Hudson River Talk Series
Join us around a cozy fire this winter for a series of talks about the beautiful Hudson River at the Beczak Environment Education Center at 35 Alexander St. Yonkers NY. Co-sponsored by: Hudson River Boat and Yacht Club Association and the Yonkers Paddling & Rowing Club. About the series, Bob...
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley. We have shocking photos from the scene. Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired. Car Crash Possible Shooting In New...
NYS DMV ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW WHITE PLAINS OFFICE
Office Opening at The Source at White Plains, pictured above. Replaces Prior White Plains and Temporary Tarrytown Locations. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced it will open its new office in White Plains on Monday, January 23. Located at the Source at White Plains at 1 Maple Avenue, the site replaces the former White Plains Mall location which closed last March, and the temporary Tarrytown office, which closed this Friday to prepare for the move.
Banner Year for Leasing at Stella and Twenty Five Maple Luxury Rental Properties in Downtown New Rochelle
2022 was a robust year for two of downtown New Rochelle’s most successful luxury rental communities – Stella and Twenty Five Maple. The two downtown projects, which are being developed by WBP Development LLC, and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, are attracting residents with a winning combination of elegantly designed apartments, world-class amenities and easy access to the Metro-North/Amtrak station.
The Yonkers Housing Authority Announces New Hire
Danielle Brown Joins Yonkers Housing Authority as Assistant Leased Housing Director . The Yonkers Authority has announced a new hire for its organization. Danielle Brown, pictured above, has been named Assistant Leased Housing Director. Brown joins the YHA with an extensive background managing real estate. She has over 30 years of...
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat
Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
Driver, 42, Dies following Single-Vehicle Collision off Bronx River Parkway
A 42-year-old man has died following a road accident in the vicinity of the Bronx River Parkway, police said. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 9.06 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a single vehicle collision in the vicinity of Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway, located in the 49th Precinct.
Vehicle Intertwines With Guardrail, People Injured In 2-Car Harrison Crash
Multiple people were injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle after it slammed into a guardrail in Westchester County after a two-car crash. The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 around 12:20 p.m. in Harrison on the eastbound side of Westchester Avenue at Kenilworth Road, according to the Purchase Fire Department.
Human trafficking summit spotlights growing problem in Rockland County
Those who gathered at the summit at Dominican University in Orangeburg learned the details about how thousands are lured into this modern-day form of slavery.
Missing Spring Valley HS graduate previously worked for Lt. Gov. Delgado
Jordan Taylor has been missing since Jan. 6. He was last seen leaving his apartment in Queens that day around 5:30 a.m.
MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians near Bronx Zoo
The pedestrians were hit by the bus at East Fordham Road and Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
