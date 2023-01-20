ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Baby Daughter In Car After Crash Involving Yonkers Woman

A man has been charged with driving drunk with his infant child in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection that involved a young woman from Westchester County. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. in East Northport when a 2021 Hyundai struck the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, at the intersection of Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx bodega owners chaining up merchandise to deter thieves

NEW YORK - Bodega owners in the Bronx say shoplifting and theft have gotten so bad that they are being forced to literally chain up merchandise to stop those who enter their stores to steal. Members of the United Bodega Association gathered at a press conference on Sunday to demand...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Nassau officer who saved woman on LIRR tracks honored as 'Top Cop'

A Nassau County officer was honored Monday for saving a woman on the LIRR tracks near Hicksville in September. Officer Chelsea Penn ran onto the tracks and removed the woman just 10 seconds before the train crossed the path. Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello was joined by Nassau...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Juveniles damaged 16 vehicles in Westchester County

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly damaging over a dozen vehicles in central Westchester County.State police say they accessed the Sprain Brook Parkway from Payne Street in Elmsford on Tuesday night and threw rocks at the vehicles.Sixteen vehicles were damaged. Some had body damage, others had broken windshields and at least one had a flat tire.The juveniles are charged with felony reckless endangerment.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
PIX11

Man steals $10,420 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A robber in Manhattan swiped more than $10,000 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets from two stores, police said Sunday. On Jan. 15, the man asked for a free soda inside a Lexington Avenue deli near East 93rd Street, officials said. When the 21-year-old worker shot the man down, the robber demanded lottery […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy