Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
College & Career Night
All students and parents are invited to attend College and Career Night on Wednesday, February 1 at 5:30 pm at Spanish Fork High School. Choose from a variety of different break out sessions to help you with your college and career planning. UVU Concurrent Enrollment, MTech, Gear Up, SFHS Counseling, the Advanced Learning Center, and Success in Education will all be here to share valuable information with you. If you're serious about maximizing your college and career opportunities, this is an event you don't want to miss!
nebo.edu
Victory Bell Students
Congratulations to last week's Victory Bell students! These students made and met goals in their classrooms. Keep up the good work! #barnettleaders #barnetttogether #bulldogpride.
nebo.edu
Heart of the Lion Term 2: Mrs. Gowans!
Congratulations to our term 2 Heart of a Lion, Mrs. Julie Gowans!. The Heart of a Lion award is given to a teacher nominated by students and parents. It's given to someone they feel is a fantastic, impactful teacher and Mrs. Gowans is just that! Students and teachers have said: “She goes above and beyond helping her students succeed!”, “She is one of the best teachers I have ever had, she makes class so interesting!”, “Very compassionate and caring for the students!”, “I just love her energy, Mrs. Gowans is as good as they come and we love her here at PHS!”
Comments / 0