Congratulations to our term 2 Heart of a Lion, Mrs. Julie Gowans!. The Heart of a Lion award is given to a teacher nominated by students and parents. It's given to someone they feel is a fantastic, impactful teacher and Mrs. Gowans is just that! Students and teachers have said: “She goes above and beyond helping her students succeed!”, “She is one of the best teachers I have ever had, she makes class so interesting!”, “Very compassionate and caring for the students!”, “I just love her energy, Mrs. Gowans is as good as they come and we love her here at PHS!”

1 DAY AGO