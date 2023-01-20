Read full article on original website
Australian Open Tennis
Swiatek, Gauff lose at Australian Open; Korda in 1st Slam QF. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has eliminated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko has defeated Coco Gauff in the Australian Open's fourth round. The 22nd-seeded Rybakina used her big serving to unsettle Swiatek and got the better of their baseline exchanges to win 6-4, 6-4 in about 1 1/2 hours. Swiatek is a three-time major champion. Ostapenko beat Gauff 7-5, 6-3. Rybakina and Ostapenko will now face each other. Jessica Pegula takes on two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in another quarterfinal. Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov set up a meeting in the men's quarterfinals, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Jiri Lehecka.
Shelton, Paul give US 3 men in quarters at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ben Shelton’s concerns leading into his first Australian Open had less to do with playing tennis and more to do with everything else associated with the trip. His first time outside of the United States. His first time using a passport. The jet lag....
ATP Schedule
Jan. 7-14 2023 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Kwon Soon Woo) Jan. 5-14 2023 — ASB Classic, HO (Richard Gasquet) Feb. 17-26 2023 — Rio Open presented by Claro, CO. Feb. 24-March 3 — Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, HO. Feb. 24-March 4 — Chile Open,...
