Scarlet Nation

College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Back on Top

Thanks to Kansas losing twice and Temple pulling off a huge upset at Houston yesterday, Purdue is back on top of the AP Poll. There was some consternation as to who would be No. 1, Alabama or Purdue, but in the end, Purdue's three wins last week and its seven tier 1 wins overall were enough to move Purdue from No.3 to No. 1.
Scarlet Nation

Women's Basketball: Purdue 75, Minnesota 56

Purdue women's basketball returned to its winning ways on Saturday with a 75-56 victory over Minnesota at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers were coming off a disappointing loss at home earlier in the week that saw them get outscored 23-8 in the fourth quarter. Purdue responded in a big way to close the week on a high note.
