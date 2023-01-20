Read full article on original website
Related
5newsonline.com
Heavy snow expected to hit Arkansas Tuesday afternoon | Forecast January 23, 2023
A winter storm will hit Arkansas, bringing a wintry mix at first Tuesday midday. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon, changing the mix to heavy, wet snow.
KOMU
STORM MODE: Tracking light snow accumulations Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mid-Missouri is going to have a seasonal start to the week, but a storm system passing to the south is going to bring a rain/snow mix to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. A QUIET START TO THE WEEK. Monday will be cloudy day to start and there may be...
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
KHBS
Heavy wet snow is coming to Arkansas, know the dangers!
ROGERS, Ark. — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. So the two common terms that we hear are "wet" snow and "dry" snow. So let's quickly go through those first. First we'll start with wet snow. Wet snow...
WATCH: David Payne Discusses Oklahoma Winter Snow Storm
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne discussed Tuesday's snow storm in a Facebook Live on Monday. In this video, David talks about timing of the snow and how much will fall. He also talks about possible poor road conditions and school closings potential.
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weekend Showers, Snow Next Week
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for another cold night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for central and northeast Arkansas. Clouds will move into west Arkansas before sunrise Saturday morning. This will keep temperatures above freezing west. SATURDAY: Most of Saturday will be...
KWCH.com
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
iheart.com
'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
waldronnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
Kait 8
Jan. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our next storm system is set to come in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain will overspread Region 8 in the second half of Tuesday with some of Region 8 switching to heavy snow Tuesday night.
Westbound traffic on I-30 slowed due to flipped vehicle
Traffic going westbound on I-30 has slowed down to a crawl on Sunday afternoon due to a car flipped upside down.
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
lincolnparishjournal.com
More diseased deer found in north Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed last week that five additional suspected cases of Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered in deer in Tensas Parish. According to LDWF, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, raising the number of CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish to...
Comments / 0