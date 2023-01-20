Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
iheart.com
Oklahoma Braces For Winter Storm
A Winter Storm is headed towards Oklahoma and will bring with it rain and snow. Some areas of the state could have as much as a half foot of snow, with other areas only receiving an inch or two on Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across portions of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Freezing fog and recent snow contributing to cooler temperatures
The end of the weekend brought forth quite the sight as clouds cleared. Some freezing fog combined with the recent snowfall left trees coated on Sunday and many got a chance to take a look and take photos:. Nebraska is now officially coated with snow statewide. The National Weather Service...
KSNB Local4
Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
tsln.com
Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte
Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Nebraska
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
1011now.com
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
1011now.com
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
KSNB Local4
Another shot of snow, Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level disturbance will spin into the Central Plains on Saturday, bring with it another shot of snow. As the low moves into Western Kansas, light snow will develop early Saturday in Southwest Nebraska with a few flurries possible in the Tri-Cities. The bulk of the snow will track from west to east through mid morning to early evening, with the the I-80 corridor on the northern fringe of the coverage area which extends through Northern Kansas, where modest accumulations will be expected. Lingering snow in southeastern areas of the state should be over by Sunday morning.
klkntv.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Lancaster County through Sunday morning, then chilly
As of Sunday evening, accumulations were adding up around Lincoln and along the Nebraska/Kansas border. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued to include Lancaster, Saline and Otoe counties through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Snow could amount to up to 2″ or more in some of these areas, especially in extreme...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
KETV.com
TV travel show explores northern Nebraska to break down stereotypes
A Discovery TV travel show is breaking down misconceptions about Nebraska, one state park at a time. For one of the hosts, it is about showcasing her home state to the rest of the country. The show is called RV There Yet? where they travel to different parts of the...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
News Channel Nebraska
Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID
Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
