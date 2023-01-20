ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Oklahoma Braces For Winter Storm

A Winter Storm is headed towards Oklahoma and will bring with it rain and snow. Some areas of the state could have as much as a half foot of snow, with other areas only receiving an inch or two on Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across portions of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSNB Local4

Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
tsln.com

Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte

Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
1011now.com

City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’

West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Another shot of snow, Saturday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level disturbance will spin into the Central Plains on Saturday, bring with it another shot of snow. As the low moves into Western Kansas, light snow will develop early Saturday in Southwest Nebraska with a few flurries possible in the Tri-Cities. The bulk of the snow will track from west to east through mid morning to early evening, with the the I-80 corridor on the northern fringe of the coverage area which extends through Northern Kansas, where modest accumulations will be expected. Lingering snow in southeastern areas of the state should be over by Sunday morning.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln

Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID

Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE

