Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
KSNT News

Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
FanSided

Miami football 2022 defensive transfers produced mixed results

The Miami football program received mixed results from their 2022 defensive transfers. Mario Cristobal and his staff placed an emphasis on the defensive line with two edge rushers, two versatile linemen, one tackle, linebacker and cornerback through the 2022 transfer portal. Miami added edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude,...
Yardbarker

No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
FanSided

Conflicting arguments for Eagles making aggressive play to land Vic Fangio

The Philadelphia Eagles have two more games to play this season (hopefully). As of now, the coaching staff is still intact, but that won’t stop the rumor mill from churning. Sometimes, we hear things, and we ignore them. Often, when the dots are connected, we need to take what’s being said with a grain of salt. Rumors that tie the Birds to one of the NFL’s most complex defensive minds can’t be ignored though.
Yardbarker

Steelers Coaching Staff Failed Kenny Pickett In 2022 Season According To NFL Films Legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada has endured almost endless criticism from virtually everyone outside of Acrisure Stadium. Canada may be one of the most despised figures in modern Steelers’ history. The decision by Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan to retain him for his third and potentially final season has been widely hailed as doomsday for the 2023 season.
FanSided

FanSided

