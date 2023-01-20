Read full article on original website
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania
Renowned Sports Doctor Dies
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
St. Louis Cardinals have shocking answer for TV broadcaster opening
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to replace a position inside the television booth, it appears the franchise will be leaning on a very familiar name to take the open spot and call the Cardinals for 2023 and beyond. Chip Caray reportedly leaving Atlanta Braves broadcast for position with St....
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
What do the San Diego Padres have in new left fielder, Fernando Tatis Jr.?
August 12, 2022, was a stunning day in the history of the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball announced superstar shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Clostebol. Many felt his suspension would derail the Padres’ chances of securing a postseason...
Miami football adds critical depth and experience with Iowa CB Terry Roberts
The Miami football program added critical depth and experience to its roster on Monday with had addition of former Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts. Roberts affirmed his transfer from Iowa with a tweet late on Monday afternoon. Miami lost eight defensive backs from its 2022 roster. Roberts played in only five games in 2022.
Miami football 2022 defensive transfers produced mixed results
The Miami football program received mixed results from their 2022 defensive transfers. Mario Cristobal and his staff placed an emphasis on the defensive line with two edge rushers, two versatile linemen, one tackle, linebacker and cornerback through the 2022 transfer portal. Miami added edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude,...
No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
Conflicting arguments for Eagles making aggressive play to land Vic Fangio
The Philadelphia Eagles have two more games to play this season (hopefully). As of now, the coaching staff is still intact, but that won’t stop the rumor mill from churning. Sometimes, we hear things, and we ignore them. Often, when the dots are connected, we need to take what’s being said with a grain of salt. Rumors that tie the Birds to one of the NFL’s most complex defensive minds can’t be ignored though.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Makes Strong Impression on OL Ryan Howerton
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Earns High Praise from ESPN Recruiting Analyst
ESPN's Paul Biancardi had lots of good things to say about Pitt Panthers recruit Jaland Lowe.
Steelers Coaching Staff Failed Kenny Pickett In 2022 Season According To NFL Films Legend
The Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada has endured almost endless criticism from virtually everyone outside of Acrisure Stadium. Canada may be one of the most despised figures in modern Steelers’ history. The decision by Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan to retain him for his third and potentially final season has been widely hailed as doomsday for the 2023 season.
