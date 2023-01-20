The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Matthew N. Vasseur, 26, of 5596 Highway Z at Cabool, was issued citations for failure to yield right of way resulting in an accident, driving without a valid license and not wearing a seatbelt after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 14.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO