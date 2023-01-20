Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Summersville library branch holds tea
The Summersville branch of the Texas County Library was decorated like a royal tea room, compliments of Kathie Cox, Liz Wells, and Stacy York in preparation for the Jan. 21 Princess Tea Party Storytime. Twenty little princesses in tiaras and beautiful dresses attended with their parents, grandparents, aunts and great-uncles....
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Bill Monroe
Services for Bill Monroe, 84, of Plato, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Roby Baptist Church, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Roby Baptist Church. Mr. Monroe passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at his home. Online...
houstonherald.com
Roadside assistance sought; vehicle disappears at Success
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 46-year-old woman called Jan. 13 to report that her 44-year-old brother’s 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo valued at $5,900 had been stolen. The woman told a deputy that she had been driving on Highway...
houstonherald.com
Police investigate call that stolen boots were worn out of business
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Matthew N. Vasseur, 26, of 5596 Highway Z at Cabool, was issued citations for failure to yield right of way resulting in an accident, driving without a valid license and not wearing a seatbelt after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 14.
houstonherald.com
Coroner releases a report on 2022 activity
Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater has issued a report on that office’s activity in 2022. The coroner investigated 265 deaths last year — 222 were natural and 30 resulted from accidents. There were four homicides and nine suicides. Lasater responded to 84 death scenes and traveled 6,126 miles...
houstonherald.com
Cabool man arrested on multiple charges, patrol says
A Cabool man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lealin D. Wake, 42, is charged with DWI, felony possession of methamphetamine and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was arrested at 1:22 a.m. and taken to the Texas County Jail, the...
Comments / 0