St. Thomas University is celebrating a $75 million gift to its athletics department that some at the school say will transform the state of athletics at the school. The donation from Lee and Penny Anderson is being called a game-changer, as it will allow St. Thomas to multiuse, on-campus arena in St. Paul that will be home to its Division I men’s and women’s hockey and basketball programs. The new facility, the school hopes, will help in recruiting and all the university to expand its brand beyond the Midwest.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO