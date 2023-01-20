Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Marilyn C. “Mitzi” Carter
Marilyn C. “Mitzi” Carter, 91, of Frankfort passed away January 20, 2023 surrounded by family at Wesley Manor. She was born on November 7, 1931 in Ottawa, Illinois to James C. & E. Claire (McCormick) Gaffney. She married her high school sweetheart, Fred Carter on April 20, 1952 and last year celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Mitzi graduated in 1949 from Frankfort High School. She attended Butler University and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Mitzi was a member.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Wayne Fincher
Wayne Fincher, 77, of Frankfort, Ind. passed away January 21, 2023 at Wesley Manor Retirement Community in Frankfort. He was born on September 22, 1945 in Daytona, Florida to Lendall and Kizzie (Jackson) Fincher. He married Dianne Smith on July 25, 1980 in Daytona and she preceded him in death on June 10, 2021.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Mayor Judy Sheets Proclaimed Today January 23, 2023 Emma Pillion Day
On behalf of the City of Frankfort, Mayor Judy Sheets proclaimed today, January 23,2023 as Emma Pillion Day. Emma won the IHSGW State Championship last weekend and was also the first girl to ever win the Sagamore Conference Wrestling Championship. “Emma has shown great leadership on and off the mat. She mentors the middle school students and well as her peers,” stated Mayor Sheets.
clintoncountydailynews.com
The Crossing Holds Winter Graduation Saturday Morning
The Crossing celebrated 16 more graduates today from Frankfort and Lafayette in their Winter Graduation. The mission of the Crossing is to empower struggling students to become contributing members of their communities through academics, job training, and faith-based character education. The goal is for each student to earn a high school diploma, to be equipped for the workforce, and to have an invitation to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Glad to be Back Home Following Saturday’s First Legislative Breakfast
There were a lot of firsts at the Legislative Breakfast Series sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Saturday morning at the Community Schools of Frankfort Administration Building. First of all, it was the first breakfast of the year that this year will run into April. Second, it was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Varsity Takes Down Benton Central
Benton Central came to Case Arena 14-4 and when the night was over they left 14-5 wondering “What just happened?”. Frankfort came out on the court to win and never let up on The Bisons. The Hotdogs dominated the entire game and worked very well as a team to win the game 62-51. The Hotdogs improve on the season to 7-6.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort edges Clinton Central Saturday Evening
Frankfort traveled to Michigantown to take on County rival Clinton Central. Although the game started slow Clinton Central played a very good game against the Hotdogs but fell short in the last few minutes. Final score 46-40. Clinton Central led most of the game. Missed free throws were a factor in the outcome.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Healthy Communities Chosen as Grant Recipient to Establish Local Outreach
Healthy Communities of Clinton County has announced that we have been chosen by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration as a grant recipient to establish a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivor (LOSS) Team. Frank R. Campbell, Ph.D., LCSW, CT is the former Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Crisis...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Under Winter Storm Watch Tuesday Night Into Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Watch, including Clinton County, until 4 p.m. Wednesday for portions of central Indiana, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible with total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Besides Clinton, affected areas are Boone,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Wrestling, Swimming Conference Champs
It was a big Saturday for the Clinton Central Bulldog family as their boys won the wrestling Hoosier Heartland conference and the boys and girls both won the swimming conference. Congratulations to Coach Faulkner and the Clinton Central Boys Wrestling Team who were crowned Hoosier Heartland Champs Saturday. This is...
