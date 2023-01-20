The Crossing celebrated 16 more graduates today from Frankfort and Lafayette in their Winter Graduation. The mission of the Crossing is to empower struggling students to become contributing members of their communities through academics, job training, and faith-based character education. The goal is for each student to earn a high school diploma, to be equipped for the workforce, and to have an invitation to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO