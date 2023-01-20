Read full article on original website
KTVZ
WNBPA will review Dearica Hamby’s allegation that the Las Vegas Aces treated her in an ‘unprofessional and unethical’ way for getting pregnant
The Women’s National Basketball Players Association said it will investigate basketball player Dearica Hamby’s claims that the Las Vegas Aces discriminated against her for getting pregnant. The Aces on Saturday traded Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks. “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to,...
