ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 The Hawk

Comments / 53

Guest
3d ago

Only for people who are behind in payment. People who lowered temperatures and struggled to pay the bill get nothing. Being responsible leaves me out of many programs.

Reply(14)
53
Scott Stefanec
3d ago

Basically if you cut back on grocery’s and essentials to pay the higher electric and heating bills you’re the chump. Seems being fiscally irresponsible, and not paying your bills is rewarded. These people that do not pay the bills are typically the ones that always have their hand out. They are the ones that are on all the services and get all the extra free money . These are the people that when they were getting all the extra money for children are buying TVs and computers and play stations drugs and alcohol . These are the people that go through the grocery line with three full carts of groceries while we struggled to pay for the few items in ours. Meanwhile, we are the senior citizens and the people that work 2 or 3 jobs trying to make ends meet we are the chumps that get screwed every time.

Reply(1)
22
Lisa Morehouse
3d ago

This is so wrong you know those of us who struggled to pay OUR bills will now have to continue to struggle to pay for there's. She needs to be gone.

Reply(1)
17
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law

Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
Mark Star

Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000

2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
96.9 WOUR

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
publicnewsservice.org

Legislation Proposes Raising NY Minimum Wage Over $20

New York's minimum wage would increase to more than $20 an hour by 2026 if a bill in Albany is successful. Known as "Raise Up NY," it would raise the minimum wage over the next three years and index it each year after to match inflation. It would increase wages for almost three-million workers, or about a third of the state's workforce, by 2024.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Millions In Unclaimed Money

New York State has already returned over $17 million of dollars in unclaimed funds in 2023. To find out if you have any unclaimed money you can check out New York State's website. Here is a look at the breakdown of unclaimed money across New York State. Whether you've recently...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for homeowners to apply for $1,500 payment is in nine days

There are only nine days left for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May of this year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY Covid-19 Rate Nearly Double The New York State Average

Western New York has the highest COVID-19 7-day positive average in the entire state, almost double the statewide average. WNY has never been a leader when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, we always seem to have the highest rates. WNY actually has a rate twice that of...
98.1 The Hawk

Automatic Bill Payment – It Can Be Good And Bad

Do you pay your bills by mail, in person, online, automatically, or a combination of all four? I do a combination of all four, although the majority of my bills are paid online. It's a convenience and a time-saver for me. I still prefer to pay a few local bills...
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy