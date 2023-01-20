Only for people who are behind in payment. People who lowered temperatures and struggled to pay the bill get nothing. Being responsible leaves me out of many programs.
Basically if you cut back on grocery’s and essentials to pay the higher electric and heating bills you’re the chump. Seems being fiscally irresponsible, and not paying your bills is rewarded. These people that do not pay the bills are typically the ones that always have their hand out. They are the ones that are on all the services and get all the extra free money . These are the people that when they were getting all the extra money for children are buying TVs and computers and play stations drugs and alcohol . These are the people that go through the grocery line with three full carts of groceries while we struggled to pay for the few items in ours. Meanwhile, we are the senior citizens and the people that work 2 or 3 jobs trying to make ends meet we are the chumps that get screwed every time.
This is so wrong you know those of us who struggled to pay OUR bills will now have to continue to struggle to pay for there's. She needs to be gone.
