FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 20-22, 2023
You will not run out of things to do this weekend around Grand Rapids. From ice skating around the clock with Grand Rapids Griffins players, to hockey and basketball games, the Harlem Globetrotters, concerts, axe throwing, hiking with goats, the World of Winter Festival, and even get some Pronto Pups!
28 Years Later – Grand Rapids’ Robin Sue Scott Went To Work & Never Returned
I hate having to write articles like this. Hopefully, I will be able to write another one solely about the return of these lovely women. It has been 28 long years since Robin Sue Scott left for work and unfortunately, she never returned. Grand Rapids resident Robin Sue Scott disappeared...
Mad You Have To Leave Zeeland Sundays To Buy Booze? It May Change
If you are tired of having to leave Zeeland on Sundays to purchase alcohol, there could be a change in the near future. Don't be confused by the picture above but for those of you who are unaware of what a dry county is, it is a county that is not allowed to sell alcohol and not one suffering from lack of rain.
Winter Fun For Everyone At Grand Haven’s WinterFest This Weekend
I do not know about you, but I typically stay inside my warm apartment when it is cold and dreary. But every so often, I need some sort of human interaction or a simple excuse to get outside for a little while. If you need something fun to do with...
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
2 West Michigan Girls Escape Sinking Vehicle, Spend Hours Outside Before Rescue
The will of humans can be extraordinary even during the most tragic situations. Two young girls under 11 spent seven hours outside after climbing out of a sinking vehicle. Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, Michigan, is a very large lake at 1,700 acres. To give you a better description, Lake Macatawa is about six miles long and about 1.2 miles wide.
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
Looking For Safe Ice To Ice Fish? I Found Some On Lake Cadillac
Ice fishermen in West Michigan have not had a normal season for getting out on the hard water to ice fish. I had to drive all the way to Cadillac to find some safe ice. Normally this far into January, there is usually ice on inland lakes and even some on Lake Michigan. That has not been the case for West Michigan for 2023.
Grand Rapids Distillery Wins Several Awards For Cocktails & Whiskey
This Grand Rapids distillery kicked butt in a double-blind tasting competition!. "Sip Shine set out on a mission to craft the easiest-sipping Shine in the Great Lakes region. We use all-natural ingredients, and the best distilling processes and flavors in the country to give our Shine a sweet and flavorful taste. Every sip is better than the last thanks to the delicate, meticulous precision that our master distillers put into their trade."
Gilda’s LaughFest 2023 Will Feature Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes And More!
Grand Rapids, get ready to laugh! Gilda's LaughFest 2023 is happening March 8-12, 2023. The festival benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.
Did You Know This Michigan City Has HEATED SIDEWALKS?!
I am always amazed by all of the cool things I learn about living in Michigan. In one of my daily (and multiple) conversations I have with fellow radio girlie and morning show peep, Laura Hardy, she is always finding out cool things since we are both from other states.
Unicorn-Themed Belgian Restaurant, Tavern to Open in Grand Haven Next Month
After setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Grand Haven family is finally set to open their dream restaurant. Garry and Kristal Boyd were well on their way to opening The Unicorn Tavern - and then the pandemic hit. The Grand Haven Tribune reports that the Boyds were unable to...
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
The First Colombian Cafe, Restaurant is Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind restaurant and cafe is opening up downtown Grand Rapids!. Founder of Pochis Sweet Designs to Open New Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids. Paola Carlson, a Latina entrepreneur specializing in chocolate covered strawberries and other sweets, is expanding her business with a new Colombian cafe and restaurant downtown Grand Rapids.
Breathtaking Video Shows Portage Man Rescued Before Train Crushes Jeep
Holy cow it was a close one in Portage, Michigan, when firefighters pulled a man from his jeep just before a train crushed it. See the video below. You would think it would go without saying but don't leave your vehicle on the train tracks but yet it still happens.
Do I Need to Worry About Flooding at My House in Grand Rapids?
Flooding at my house? Not a chance, right? Okay, maybe a sewer problem or something, but nothing else? Ha! What about a weather event with a major rainstorm, snowmelt, etc? What then, and how can I plan for it?. It's been a very long time, four decades in time, that...
