Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren’t sure about is themes. Themes could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here’s whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
The next TicWatch Pro smartwatch borrows its design from the Google Pixel Watch
A leaked render for Mobvoi’s next TicWatch Pro series smartwatch teases a simpler design than its predecessor – and one that looks heavily inspired by the Google Pixel Watch. We were really impressed with the TicWatch Pro 3; it’s currently one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on...
Samsung S95C QD-OLED: everything you need to know
The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs in 2023 and the OLED model to watch this year. In a TV market saturated with OLED ranges, it’s thrilling to usher in a screen that combines the best of OLED’s self-emissive brilliance with the brightness and color enhancement of quantum dot, or QLED.
Better than 4K Blu-ray: the new disc that could do movies better… but do we need it?
As a movie fan who's a huge cinema lover as well as a massive home theater nerd – nerdy enough to have chosen the wrong side in the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray war, and to maintain that my logic was sound to this day – I have a bit of an obsession with getting the best quality possible from movies.
DualSense vs DualSense Edge: which PS5 controller should you buy?
With the launch of the DualSense Edge, Sony has officially thrown its hat into the ‘Pro’ controller ring, alongside heavy hitters like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Not to mention third-party standouts like Nacon’s Revolution X Pro. The DualSense Edge, being a premium controller, houses...
Samsung Galaxy S23 deals: how much they'll cost and the promos to expect
It's that time of the year again - the one when Android fans the world over eagerly await the launch of a new series of flagship devices from Samsung. If you're already preparing your bank account for the inevitable hefty blow, then we've made some informed predictions for next month's Samsung Galaxy S23 deals right here.
iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges
More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
Garmin's Morning Report has changed my training plan forever
Garmin introduced several new features over the course of 2022, but when I tried the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, there was one feature that jumped out at me. Garmin’s Morning Report is an integral part of the best Garmin watches, like the Forerunner and the Fenix range. It tells...
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
Someone made a music record so tiny, it fits inside the groove of a normal vinyl record
Plenty of us have shrunk the space taken up by our music collection with the advent of digital and streaming services, but scientists at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) have taken that to the limit. In a feat of miniaturization, the research team at DTU has managed to create...
Motorola Razr 2023: what we want to see and what we know so far
Most years the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line doesn’t have much competition, but in 2022 that all changed, as the Motorola Razr 2022 became a serious rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. This wasn’t Motorola’s first clamshell foldable, but it was the company’s first genuinely great one,...
WhatsApp upcoming feature won't force you to sacrifice image quality
WhatsApp is currently developing a way for users to send images in their original resolution without impacting quality. WABetaInfo, which discovered the feature (opens in new tab), reports users will be able to choose photo quality via a new Settings menu located in the app’s drawing tool. The current version of WhatsApp does allow you to choose “Best Quality” prior to sending images to keep the resolution high, but it still compresses files – just to a lesser extent in order to provide a fast data transfer time. But still, having that newfound level of control will be especially helpful in situations where the quality of a photo is important, as WABetaInfo points out. Not much else is known about the feature, but it’s probably safe to say sending images in their original resolution will most likely increase data transfer time, download time, and the amount of space needed on a device to store said files.
Amazon is offering a crazy deal on this Samsung robot vacuum. Save $800 on the Samsung Jet Bot AI+, plus shop more unbeatable deals at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D...
Samsung S23 preorders: everything we know so far and our predictions
It won't be long until preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range are underway, as the announcement of the manufacturer's latest smartphones is expected at Samsung Unpacked 2023 on February 1. Because of that, we're getting prepared well ahead of time. Stick with us as we share all the latest news and info we have about the upcoming smartphone announcement and what to expect when preorders go live.
5 ways that cameras will evolve in 2023 - for good and for bad
This year promises to be another super-interesting one for all kinds of cameras and lenses, as we see kit both evolve and devolve. So we’ve rounded up the biggest photographic trends we’re expecting to see, along with one we’re optimistically hoping for. Hybrid photo and video shooters...
The Mac mini M2 is now the best upgrade from your Apple iMac
If you’re the owner of an aging iMac, this week’s Apple announcements probably only added to your confusion about how and when to upgrade. In a surprise event, we got a new Mac mini M2 and MacBook Pro 14-inch, which both came with upgraded Apple silicon. For Apple’s all-in-one desktop, which turns 25 years old this year? Just another helping of tumbleweed.
Why desktop replacement laptops aren't great in practice
Desktop replacement gaming laptops have been around for years, as alternatives to hardcore gamers wanting more bang for their buck in terms of specs. Marketed as having the best current specs along with much larger displays and better ventilation than their lighter and thinner counterparts, they’re promoted as being nearly as powerful as the best gaming PC while being portable.
First Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on leak shows off the Ultra model
Spare a thought for the team tasked with trying to keep the Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks down to a minimum, because something new is emerging almost every day now, and the latest sneak preview we have to share with you is a hands-on video. Reposted to Twitter by @sondesix (opens...
Steam Deck testing shows it stumbles with demanding PC games – but that doesn’t matter
The Steam Deck has had its performance tested with a bunch of more demanding games, with the handheld acquitting itself reasonably well, overall – with some caveats as you might expect. Digital Foundry (opens in new tab) (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)) conducted this round of testing,...
