Clanton, AL

alabamanews.net

MPD: Suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of a Midtown woman

A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Midtown woman. Montgomery police say 18-year-old Jamorian Bell shot and killed 64-year-old Stephanie Stone Thursday in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane. Gatsby Lane is located off Zelda Road. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Coosa County sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal shooting. On Jan. 14 at about 2:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in responding to a shooting on Coosa County 5. Law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene when the sheriff’s office personnel arrived.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
YAHOO!

Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center

A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

VIDEO: Police looking for man seen throwing dog at wall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A police manhunt for a man caught on camera physically assaulting a woman and a dog has started. This is the latest abuse case that the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is looking into. Police haven't named the man yet, but the violent act against a dog was caught on a police officer's Ring doorbell.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

12-year-old dies after being shot in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's shooting death Saturday. It happened just after midnight in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. Deputies got a call that a child had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66. Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
HOOVER, AL

