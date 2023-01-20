Read full article on original website
Miss Chilton County Queens participate in inaugural parade
The Miss Chilton County Queens, sponsored by the Clanton Evening Lions Club, were honored to participate in the inaugural parade for Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Jan. 16. The queens were driven by Harlan Brasher in his 1958 Chevy truck. The queens met Miss Alabama queens and many other Alabama queens. Performing during the parade were bands from Auburn University, The University of Alabama Troy University and others.
Basketball teams coming down the stretch of the season
The following are the varsity girl’s and varsity boy’s basketball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Jan. 24-30. *Jan. 24: vs. Calera at 7 p.m. *Jan. 24: vs. Calera at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27: @ Lee at 5:30 p.m. Jemison High School Varsity...
LCTC receives funding for health science program
LeCroy Career Technical Center has received $1,000 from the Chilton Education Foundation that it will use for the health science program. Dr. Shannon Walker, LCTC principal and Chilton County Schools Career Tech supervisor, said the funds will be used to purchase a venipuncture arm. The arm-shaped device “shows blood flow...
Students shine in IHS spelling bee
This year’s spelling bee at Isabella High School was a lengthy contest as students spelled their way through several rounds before a winner was determined. The third grade through fifth grades competition went for about an hour. Lani Porter placed first in this competition. Lani is no stranger to...
Column: The land of opportunities, in sports
If you were to ask someone what kind of sports rural towns have in the south, most people would name a few of the common sports. Football, of course, baseball, basketball, and maybe a few say soccer or track & field. For me, it would have been the same answer before I started at The Clanton Advertiser last February.
