The Miss Chilton County Queens, sponsored by the Clanton Evening Lions Club, were honored to participate in the inaugural parade for Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Jan. 16. The queens were driven by Harlan Brasher in his 1958 Chevy truck. The queens met Miss Alabama queens and many other Alabama queens. Performing during the parade were bands from Auburn University, The University of Alabama Troy University and others.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO