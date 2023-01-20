Read full article on original website
Related
Milky Way found to be too big for its 'cosmological wall'
Is the Milky Way special, or, at least, is it in a special place in the universe? An international team of astronomers has found that the answer to that question is yes, in a way not previously appreciated. A new study shows that the Milky Way is too big for its "cosmological wall," something yet to be seen in other galaxies. The new research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Gut microbe degrades digestive enzyme trypsin in the large intestine, may provide higher protection from viruses
A microbe that breaks down a key digestive enzyme in the large intestine of humans and mice has been identified by RIKEN biologists. This finding, now published in Nature, could eventually lead to the development of probiotics that can help restore balance to people who have too much of the enzyme in their large intestines.
DNA detector exposes hidden Antarctic krill
Like forensic investigators, scientists can use molecular techniques to detect evidence of Antarctic krill in seawater samples collected in the Southern Ocean. The revolutionary technology can identify Antarctic krill DNA within the alphabet soup of DNA molecules shed by numerous other marine creatures, including bacteria, other krill species, and whales.
Researchers use bacterial communication as a target for new drugs
The pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the cause of a large number of serious infections and places a particular burden on immunocompromised patients. The increasing spread of antimicrobial resistance makes it even more difficult to combat the dreaded hospital pathogen. A research team led by Dr. Martin Empting of the Helmholtz...
How a sugar cane pathogen is gearing up a new era of antibiotic discovery
A potent plant toxin with a unique way of killing harmful bacteria has emerged as one of the strongest new antibiotic candidates in decades. The antibiotic, called albicidin, is produced by the bacterial plant pathogen Xanthomonas albilineans, which causes the devastating leaf scald disease in sugar cane. Albicidin is thought to be used by the pathogen to attack the plant, enabling its spread. It has been known for some time that albicidin is highly effective at killing bacteria including E. coli and S. aureus. These superbugs, notorious for their growing resistance to existing antibiotics, have prompted a vital need for effective new drugs.
How a 3-centimeter glass sphere could help scientists understand space weather
Solar flares and other types of space weather can wreak havoc with spaceflight and with telecommunications and other types of satellites orbiting Earth. But to date, scientists' ability to research ways to overcome that challenge has been severely limited. That's because experiments they conduct in laboratories here on Earth are affected by gravity in ways that are quite different from conditions in space.
Study reveals influence of krill availability on humpback whale pregnancies
New collaborative research led by scientists at the University of California, Santa Cruz, shows reduced krill supplies lead to fewer pregnancies in humpback whales—a finding that could have major implications for industrial krill fishing. The study, published January 15 in Global Change Biology, is based on eight years of...
Scientists identify components of the molecular clock that helps some animals shed their skin
Shrimps, flies and other animals shed their outer body covering at specific times of the year or at specific points in their life cycles through a process called molting. Working with worms, FMI researchers identified the mechanisms underlying a molecular "molting clock"—as well as several of the clock's components. The findings may help to throw light on skin development and regeneration in other animals, including mammals.
'Rubble pile' asteroids nearly impossible to destroy, study suggests
Curtin University-led research into the durability and age of an ancient asteroid made of rocky rubble and dust, revealed significant findings that could contribute to potentially saving the planet if one ever hurtled toward Earth. The international team studied three tiny dust particles collected from the surface of ancient 500-meter-long...
Researchers develop targeted test for antibiotic resistance in clinical Enterobacter species
The currently used microbiological tests for colistin resistance and other antibiotic resistances do not allow accurate conclusions to be drawn regarding the spread of resistance in different Enterobacter species. This is partly because the taxonomic classification of clinical Enterobacter isolates is imprecise, and partly because the error rate in determining resistance is high.
Webb unveils dark side of pre-stellar ice chemistry
The discovery of diverse ices in the darkest regions of a cold molecular cloud measured to date has been announced by an international team of astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This result allows astronomers to examine the simple icy molecules that will be incorporated into future exoplanets, while opening a new window on the origin of more complex molecules that are the first step in the creation of the building blocks of life.
DNA sequencing method can detect where and how small molecule drugs interact with their targets
Many life-saving drugs directly interact with DNA to treat diseases such as cancer, but scientists have struggled to detect how and why they work—until now. In a paper published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, University of Cambridge researchers have outlined a new DNA sequencing method that can detect where and how small molecule drugs interact with the targeted genome.
New pterosaur species with hundreds of tiny hooked teeth discovered
An unusual new species of pterosaur has been identified, which had over 400 teeth that looked like the prongs of a nit comb. The fossil was found in a German quarry and has been described by paleontologists from England, Germany and Mexico. Professor David Martill, lead author of the research,...
More effective protected areas needed to halt biodiversity loss
Protected natural areas of the UK are struggling to halt declines in insects and spiders that have occurred over the past 30 years, according to a new study led by researchers from the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH). Nature reserves, Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), Special Areas...
Researchers pinpoint new method to help bone-producing cells make more bone
Reversing osteoporosis could one day be as easy as taking a pill. A team of Florida International University (FIU) drug development scientists has found a possible new way to counteract the effects of the disease that turns bones into honeycomb-like structures—so fragile even a cough can cause a fracture or break. The discovery, recently published in Communications Biology, is the first step toward cheaper, effective, easy-to-take treatments for osteoporosis and other diseases associated with bone loss.
Novel method helps recover obscured images
A novel method that produces a clear image by using a simple cost-effective random scattering medium in real time could help overcome problems of obscured images. When light passes through a light-scattering material, it is diffused rather than absorbed, which means a clear image of the source object is lost. Scattering media include clouds, which poses problems for Earth-based astronomy, and body tissue, which affects medical imaging.
Endangered Amami rabbit disperses seeds for non-photosynthetic plant, reveals study
The iconic yet endangered Amami rabbit (Pentalagus furnessi) has been shown to play a key role in seed dispersal for the non-photosynthetic plant Balanophora yuwanensis. This discovery, made by Professor Suetsugu Kenji and graduate student Mr. Hashiwaki Hiromu of Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, sheds light on the previously unknown ecological role of the world's only dark-furred wild rabbit.
A winding road: Mapping how singlet oxygen molecules travel along DNA strands
Nucleic acid-targeting photodynamic therapy (PDT) is a promising type of targeted therapy that is being actively researched. This treatment relies on special photosensitizers, a type of drug that binds at specific locations in a cell's DNA. Once bound, the cells are irradiated at a precise frequency, which in turn causes the photosensitizer to produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) or singlet oxygen (1O2) molecules. These molecules tend to oxidize nearby nucleic acids, damaging the genetic material and ultimately killing the irradiated cell.
Researchers explore the properties of globular cluster NGC 6355
An international team of astronomers has performed a chrono-chemodynamical analysis of a Galactic globular cluster known as NGC 6355. Results of the study, presented in a paper published January 12 on the arXiv preprint server, deliver important insights into the properties and chemical composition of this cluster. Globular clusters (GCs)...
Children learn to read faster when given appropriate challenges, study finds
Reading is the basis for most subjects, but a lot of children struggle to master it. Every fourth Norwegian boy aged 15 does not understand a complicated text. Girls do better. But new research shows very promising results in the effort to help pupils learn to read. It is important...
