New Cop Arrives in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - There’s a new officer on the streets in Big Lake. K-9 Ranger is an almost one-year-old German Sheppard mix that has just arrived on the force. Assigned to Officer Tyler Hecht, Ranger will begin training soon to get certified in police work. Ranger replaces...
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
St. Cloud Man Hurt In Crash on I-94 in Wright County
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Wright County Monday morning. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Westbound I-94 in Otsego. The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Ayanle Mussie was heading west on I-94 when he crossed the center line and crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.
Laptop Stolen in St. Cloud; Burglaries in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary of a garage where a birth certificate and a vehicle title were taken from a vehicle in that garage. St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Minnesota license plate HSF 405. The vehicle is described as a two tone green body with a tan bumper with loud exhaust pipes.
Xcel Wants Monticello Nuclear Plant Extension
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has applied to keep the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant producing power through 2050. The Monticello plant is the largest employer and local taxpayer in the city, and, if the license extension is approved, will be the only single-unit boiling water reactor licensed for more than 60 working years.
Morrison County Plans For Disaster
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Hazard Mitigation Plan has been released and is looking for public comment. The plan covers natural disasters like flooding, wind storms, and wildfires. In the event of a disaster, the plan will assign responsibilities to public departments to work quickly to save...
Need Summer? Favorite Summer Beer is Coming Back to Minnesota Early
When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Authorities Identify Windom Woman Killed in Highway 23 Crash
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information regarding a fatal crash that happened in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway...
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
Several Rounds of Light Snow, Then Much Colder Temps
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The rest of the week we'll have several chances for snow, with maybe a couple of fresh inches of snow possible by the end of the week. For the month of January, we're at 16.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud, well ahead of the 9.2 inches that we average for the month. However, this isn't one of the snowiest Januarys on record yet, we'd need at least another two inches of snow to crack the top 10.
“Rough Road” Sign Added to Hwy 10/East St. Germain Street Intersection
I noticed something new as I drove into work this morning down Hwy 10. A "Rough Road" sign has been installed as you approach the stoplight at East St. Germain Street. Anyone who has had to drive through this intersection lately knows just how bad it is. Swerving to avoid potholes, while also navigating a heavy traffic area has proven difficult. I know I've found myself apologizing to my car multiple times while driving through that light in the past couple of weeks.
What Avon, MN Was Called Before It was Named Avon
Avon is a small town in Central Minnesota in Stearns county nestled between numerous lakes, hills and industry. The small town of 1,396 people is the focus on this edition of WJON's Small Town series. I was joined by longtime Avon residents Jeanette Clancy and Cliff Borgerding. Clancy wrote the book "Nestled Between Lakes and Wooded Hills" under her pen name Jeanette Blonigen Clancy.
Dear Saint Cloud…Thank God For The Snow That Is Filling The Potholes
It is amazing to me how quickly our Minnesota roads can turn into an amazing mess. I'm not blaming anyone, I'm just thinking, whoever comes up with an indestructible material is going to make a lot of money. It feels a little early to be complaining about potholes, but if...
Live like a Hobbit in this AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
When It Comes to Snow, St. Cloud Is Above Average
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud added to its snow total Thursday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.3 inches of new snow. We've already had more snow this season than what we average for an entire season. We're at 44.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud and we average 42.5 inches.
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Gearing Up For Legal Recreational Pot
It appears that legal recreational marijuana could become a reality in Minnesota in the near future and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing to battle any restrictions relating to cannabis users owning guns in Minnesota. Just last week the Minnesota House Judiciary Committee passed the recreational cannabis bill. According...
Sartell-Area Lions Clubs Reach Goal to Build Inclusive Playground
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Dreams to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell is finally reality. During Monday night's city council meeting, the Sartell-area Lions Club presented a check to the city for their financial commitment to build the playground. The Sartell, LeSauk and St. Stephen Lions raised $340,000 (with $240,000...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Sartell To Begin Search Process for Next Police Chief
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council will begin their search to find a new police chief. During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve the search process and timeline to fill the position. According to the city's timeline, applications will be accepted through February 6th. The selection...
