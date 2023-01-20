ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

New Cop Arrives in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - There’s a new officer on the streets in Big Lake. K-9 Ranger is an almost one-year-old German Sheppard mix that has just arrived on the force. Assigned to Officer Tyler Hecht, Ranger will begin training soon to get certified in police work. Ranger replaces...
BIG LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Laptop Stolen in St. Cloud; Burglaries in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary of a garage where a birth certificate and a vehicle title were taken from a vehicle in that garage. St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Minnesota license plate HSF 405. The vehicle is described as a two tone green body with a tan bumper with loud exhaust pipes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Xcel Wants Monticello Nuclear Plant Extension

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has applied to keep the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant producing power through 2050. The Monticello plant is the largest employer and local taxpayer in the city, and, if the license extension is approved, will be the only single-unit boiling water reactor licensed for more than 60 working years.
MONTICELLO, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Morrison County Plans For Disaster

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Hazard Mitigation Plan has been released and is looking for public comment. The plan covers natural disasters like flooding, wind storms, and wildfires. In the event of a disaster, the plan will assign responsibilities to public departments to work quickly to save...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?

There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Several Rounds of Light Snow, Then Much Colder Temps

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The rest of the week we'll have several chances for snow, with maybe a couple of fresh inches of snow possible by the end of the week. For the month of January, we're at 16.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud, well ahead of the 9.2 inches that we average for the month. However, this isn't one of the snowiest Januarys on record yet, we'd need at least another two inches of snow to crack the top 10.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

“Rough Road” Sign Added to Hwy 10/East St. Germain Street Intersection

I noticed something new as I drove into work this morning down Hwy 10. A "Rough Road" sign has been installed as you approach the stoplight at East St. Germain Street. Anyone who has had to drive through this intersection lately knows just how bad it is. Swerving to avoid potholes, while also navigating a heavy traffic area has proven difficult. I know I've found myself apologizing to my car multiple times while driving through that light in the past couple of weeks.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

What Avon, MN Was Called Before It was Named Avon

Avon is a small town in Central Minnesota in Stearns county nestled between numerous lakes, hills and industry. The small town of 1,396 people is the focus on this edition of WJON's Small Town series. I was joined by longtime Avon residents Jeanette Clancy and Cliff Borgerding. Clancy wrote the book "Nestled Between Lakes and Wooded Hills" under her pen name Jeanette Blonigen Clancy.
AVON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy