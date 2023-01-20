ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies haven’t gotten off to a good start on their five-game trip out West. Two consecutive losses have the Grizzlies searching for that road warrior mentality from last season, and things won’t get much easier on Monday.  The Grizzlies (31-15) are on the road against the Sacramento Kings.  Memphis is 2-1 against...
MEMPHIS, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead suffers another injury

Three minutes into the second half of the Duke basketball team's road battle against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night, Blue Devil freshman Dariq Whitehead landed awkwardly while pursuing a loose ball, seemingly injuring his left ankle. RELATED: Duke's starters at Virginia Tech Although ...
DURHAM, NC

