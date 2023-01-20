Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
kslnewsradio.com
Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind
SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Gephardt Daily
Teen uses SafeUT app to report kidnapping at Airbnb in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say a 14-year-old girl used the SafeUT app to report her kidnapping at an Airbnb in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the Airbnb after a 14-year-old girl...
KSLTV
Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
KSLTV
Crews rescue skier from avalanche in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — Crews rescued a backcountry skier in Provo Canyon Friday after he was injured in an avalanche while backcountry skiing near Sundance Mountain Resort. The 26-year-old skier was skiing near Aspen Grove and the Stewart Falls trailhead. It’s a popular area for skiing and snowshoeing and it’s easy to see why with the amount of snow it’s received this season.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City woman creates candle stoves to keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help homeless people stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It’s her third year doing this. Keene...
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage on SB I-15 in Salt Lake County leads to rollover
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle rolled on southbound I-15 after a road rage incident, Utah Highway Patrol states. According to Mike Alexander with UHP, two vehicles were involved in the incident but only one crashed. Alexander says a vehicle drove into the gore area between southbound I-15...
KSLTV
Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp
DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening. Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
KSLTV
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: The 7-year-old has been found safely according to West Jordan Police Department. WJPD explained that at approximately 10 a.m. police received a call from the 7-year-old’s grandfather who said she had been taken from the home. The grandfather is her primary guardian and the child was taken from...
KSLTV
Bicyclist hospitalized after not following traffic signals, impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in critical condition after he attempted to ride a bike across the crosswalk on a red light Saturday evening. According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Culter, the man, tried to cross the street at approximately 7:30 p.m. near 4490 South Highland Drive. Culter...
kjzz.com
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
Welcome Home: High Star Ranch
KAMAS, Utah — High Star Ranch is a unique mountain community that’s a little more country and a little less club. High Star Ranch offers over 1,200 acres of year-round […]
KSLTV
Utah writer-blogger finds healing — in baking bread
SALT LAKE CITY — When a Salt Lake woman needed help with physical and mental rehabilitation after a life-threatening illness, she turned to baking bread. Eve Campbell, a beauty writer and blogger, says she’d dealt with nagging health issues – joint paint, swelling, digestive problems – for years, but doctors couldn’t accurately diagnose the problem.
DWR reminds the public to take free mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics course
UTAH — With February around the corner, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds those interested in gathering shed antlers between February 1 and April 15 to take the free […]
kjzz.com
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
